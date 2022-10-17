MDI Falls to Ellsworth 5-0 on Senior Recognition Night in Bar Harbor

The MDI Trojans fell to the Ellsworth Eagles, 5-0 on Senior Recognition Night, Monday, October 17th at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor.

Ellsworth led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half with a goal by Jordan Berry

Addison Atherton scored 2 goals for Ellsworth in the 2nd Half, with assists coming from Alex Bivins and Megan Jordan

Elizabeth Boles also scored 2 goals for the Eagles in the 2nd Half, both unassisted.

Ellsworth is now 8-2-4 and will likely finish 5th in the Class B Northern Maine Heal Point Standings. They will play the #4 seed on the road in the Quarterfinals.

MDI's season comes to a close with a record of 2-12-0.

It was the final game for MDI's 7 Seniors; Taber Allen #18, Sophia Anderson #11, Jennifer Carr #1, Gaia Daul #15, Callan Eason #10, Hannah Ford #3, Nina Rozeff #13 and Elle Yarborough #14

2022 MDI Varsity Girls's Soccer Seniors Photo Chris Popper 2022 MDI Varsity Girls's Soccer Seniors Photo Chris Popper loading...

You can nominate someone for the Week 8 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games October 17th to October 22nd need to be received by October 24th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Get our free mobile app