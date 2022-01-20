MDI Girls Rally to Beat Houlton 43-42 [STATS/PHOTOS]

Trailing by 2 points entering the 4th Quarter, the MDI Trojans rallied to beat the Houlton Shiretowners 43-42 in Bar Harbor on Thursday, January 20th. It was Houlton's 2nd loss in as many days, by 2 points or less.

MDI led 15-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Houlton hit 4 3-pointers in the 2nd Quarter, and the score was tied 25-25 at the end of the 1st Half. Houlton led 34-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Elizabeth Jones, who had 14 points, 12 of them coming in the 1st Half when she was dominant in the paint. Emily Carter finished with 8 points, and Olivia Gray 7 points, all coming in the 4th Quarter. The Trojans were 2-8 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Emily Carter had 2 3-pointers and Olivia Gray the other.

Houlton was led by Drew Warman with 14 points while Amelia Callnan had 7 points. The Shiretowners were 4-8 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers on the night. Warman had 3 3-pointers and Callnan, Olivia Henderson and Mia Henderson each had a 3-pointer for Houlton.

MDI is now 7-3 and will play at home against Winslow on Saturday, January 22nd. That game will now tip-off at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Houlton is 3-3 and will play host to Caribou on Monday, January 24th.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Houlton Girls 11 14 9 8 42 MDI Girls 15 10 7 11 43

Box Score

Houlton

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 11 Amelia Callnan 7 3 2 1 0 0 12 Olivia Henderson 5 2 1 1 0 2 15 Gabby Gentle 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Drew Warman 14 5 2 3 1 2 23 Mia Henderson 7 3 2 1 0 0 24 Emma Swallow 4 2 2 0 0 0 25 Kaitlyn Kenney 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Lily Brewer 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Camille Callnan 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Danni Espenscheid 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Breanne Barton 5 1 1 0 3 4 TOTALS 42 16 10 6 4 8

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Mia Shaw 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Alla Hanley 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Elena Alderman 2 1 1 0 0 1 13 Emily Carter 8 3 1 2 0 2 15 Grace Witham 2 1 1 0 0 1 21 Sophia Brophy 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Leah Carroll 6 3 3 0 0 0 25 Soren Hopkins-Goff 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Olivia Gray 7 3 2 1 0 0 33 Lexi Tozier 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Mollie Gray 4 2 2 0 0 2 43 Elizabeth Jones 14 6 6 0 2 2 45 Emma Simard 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 43 19 16 3 2 8