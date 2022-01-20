MDI Girls Rally to Beat Houlton 43-42 [STATS/PHOTOS]

January 20, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

Trailing by 2 points entering the 4th Quarter, the MDI Trojans rallied to beat the Houlton Shiretowners 43-42 in Bar Harbor on Thursday, January 20th. It was Houlton's 2nd loss in as many days, by 2 points or less.

MDI led 15-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Houlton hit 4 3-pointers in the 2nd Quarter, and the score was tied 25-25 at the end of the 1st Half. Houlton led 34-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Elizabeth Jones, who had 14 points, 12 of them coming in the 1st Half when she was dominant in the paint. Emily Carter finished with 8 points, and Olivia Gray 7 points, all coming in the 4th Quarter. The Trojans were 2-8 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Emily Carter had 2 3-pointers and Olivia Gray the other.

Houlton was led by Drew Warman with 14 points while Amelia Callnan had 7 points. The Shiretowners were 4-8 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers on the night. Warman had 3 3-pointers and Callnan, Olivia Henderson and Mia Henderson each had a 3-pointer for Houlton.

MDI is now 7-3 and will play at home against Winslow on Saturday, January 22nd. That game will now tip-off at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Houlton is 3-3 and will play host to Caribou on Monday, January 24th.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

Line Score

1234T
Houlton Girls11149842
MDI Girls151071143

Box Score

Houlton

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
11Amelia Callnan732100
12Olivia Henderson521102
15Gabby Gentle000000
22Drew Warman1452312
23Mia Henderson732100
24Emma Swallow422000
25Kaitlyn Kenney000000
30Lily Brewer000000
32Camille Callnan000000
33Danni Espenscheid000000
35Breanne Barton511034
TOTALS421610648

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Mia  Shaw000000
3Alla Hanley000000
11Elena Alderman211001
13Emily Carter831202
15Grace Witham211001
21Sophia Brophy000000
23Leah Carroll633000
25Soren Hopkins-Goff000000
31Olivia Gray732100
33Lexi Tozier000000
35Mollie Gray422002
43Elizabeth Jones1466022
45Emma Simard000000
TOTALS431916328

MDI-Houlton Girls Basketball January 20, 2022

The MDI Girls played host to the Houlton Shiretowners on Thursday, January 20, 2022
