MDI Girls Run Past Winslow 71-20 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The MDI Girls Basketball Team held Winslow scoreless for the 1st 10 minutes of the game, and went on to a 71-20 win at Bernard Parady Gymnasium on Saturday, January 21st.

MDI led 17-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-8 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 57-10 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray with a game-high 15 points. Lexi Tozier had 13 points. Mallory Dunbar, Nora Paulsen and Mia Shaw all had 3-pointers. The Trojans were 12-19 from the free throw line.

Winslow was led by Bethany Blakely with 12 points including a 3-pointer. The Black Raiders were 3-3 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 6-5. The Trojans will host Presque Isle on Monday, January 23rd at 4 p.m.

Winslow is winless at 0-10. They play at Lawrence on Tuesday, January 24th at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Winslow Girls 0 8 2 10 20 MDI Girls 17 16 24 14 71

Box Score

Winslow

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Bethany Blakely 12 3 1 3 3 Lainey Bell 0 - - - - Liliana Parsons 0 - - - - Amara Rioux 0 - - - - Isabella Giguere 0 - - - - Gabriella Reyes 0 - - - - Madyson Achorn 0 - - - - Kathryn Wahl 0 - - - - Abigail McCaslin 0 - - - - Addison Lopes 0 - - - - Noella Pepin 2 1 - - - Carissa Curtis 2 1 - - - Amber Fortin 0 - - - - Angeline Steeves 4 2 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 20 7 1 3 3

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mia Shaw 3 - 1 - - Nora Paulsen 3 - 1 - - Kelsea Noyes 0 - - - - Mallory Dunbar 5 1 1 - - Lexi Tozier 13 5 - 3 4 Emma Simard 5 2 - 1 2 Soren Hopkins-Goff 8 4 - - 1 Mollie Gray 15 5 - 5 6 Sophia Brophy 7 3 - 1 4 Lily Norwood 4 2 - - - Alexsandra Hanley 8 3 - 2 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 71 25 3 12 19

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos