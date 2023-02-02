MDI Girls Turn Back Upset-Minded Bucksport 46-34 [STATS]
The MDI Girls Basketball Team turned back an upset-minded Bucksport Golden Bucks Team, beating them 46-34 on Senior Recognition Night in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, February 1st.
Bucksport led throughout the 1st Half. They led 8-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 16-10 at the end of the 1st Half. It wasn't until the 3rd Quarter that MDI took the lead, outscoring Bucksport 20-9 to lead 30-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
MDI was led by Mollie Gray with 17 points including a 3-pointer. Lexie Tozier had 11 points. Alexsandra Hanley drained 2 3-pointers. MDI was 5-12 from the free throw line.
Bucksport was paced by Samantha Cyr with 13 points, including 3 3-pointers. Makayla Miller had 2 3's and Jetta Shook had a 3-pointer, finishing with 10 points. The Golden Bucks were 6-14 from the free throw line.
MDI is now 10-6 with 2 games remaining
- Saturday, February 4th at Washington Academy at 2:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, February 7th at Ellsworth at 7 p.m.
Both games will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device
Bucksport is now 2-13 with 3 games remaining
- Saturday, February 4th at Old Town at 1:30 p.m.
- Monday, February 6th vs. Houlton at 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, February 7th vs. GSA at 7 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bucksport Girls
|8
|8
|9
|9
|34
|MDI Girls
|5
|5
|20
|16
|46
Box Score
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Samantha Cyr
|13
|1
|3
|2
|6
|Makayla Miller
|6
|-
|2
|-
|1
|Elsa Theobald
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Addison Goss
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Jetta Shook
|10
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Aivah Tweedie
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Katlynn Flannert
|4
|1
|-
|2
|4
|Mercedes Taungatua
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jayden Tripp
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lacey Bailey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|34
|5
|6
|6
|14
Bucksport
MDI
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Mia Shaw
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nora Paulsen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kelsea Noyes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mallory Dunbar
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lexi Tozier
|11
|5
|-
|1
|3
|Emma Simard
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Soren Hopkins-Goff
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Mollie Gray
|17
|6
|1
|2
|2
|Sophia Brophy
|7
|3
|-
|1
|5
|Lily Norwood
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexsandra Hanley
|7
|-
|2
|1
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|46
|16
|3
|5
|12