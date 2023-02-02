MDI Girls Turn Back Upset-Minded Bucksport 46-34 [STATS]

The MDI Girls Basketball Team turned back an upset-minded Bucksport Golden Bucks Team, beating them 46-34 on Senior Recognition Night in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, February 1st.

Bucksport led throughout the 1st Half. They led 8-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 16-10 at the end of the 1st Half. It wasn't until the 3rd Quarter that MDI took the lead, outscoring Bucksport 20-9 to lead 30-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray with 17 points including a 3-pointer. Lexie Tozier had 11 points. Alexsandra Hanley drained 2 3-pointers. MDI was 5-12 from the free throw line.

Bucksport was paced by Samantha Cyr with 13 points, including 3 3-pointers. Makayla Miller had 2 3's and Jetta Shook had a 3-pointer, finishing with 10 points. The Golden Bucks were 6-14 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 10-6 with 2 games remaining

Saturday, February 4th at Washington Academy at 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 7th at Ellsworth at 7 p.m.

Both games will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Bucksport is now 2-13 with 3 games remaining

Saturday, February 4th at Old Town at 1:30 p.m.

Monday, February 6th vs. Houlton at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, February 7th vs. GSA at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Bucksport Girls 8 8 9 9 34 MDI Girls 5 5 20 16 46

Box Score

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Samantha Cyr 13 1 3 2 6 Makayla Miller 6 - 2 - 1 Elsa Theobald 0 - - - - Addison Goss 1 - - 1 2 Jetta Shook 10 3 1 1 1 Aivah Tweedie 0 - - - - Katlynn Flannert 4 1 - 2 4 Mercedes Taungatua 0 - - - - Jayden Tripp 0 - - - - Lacey Bailey 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 34 5 6 6 14

Bucksport

MDI