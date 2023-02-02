MDI Girls Turn Back Upset-Minded Bucksport 46-34 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The MDI Girls Basketball Team turned back an upset-minded Bucksport Golden Bucks Team, beating them 46-34 on Senior Recognition Night in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, February 1st.

Bucksport led throughout the 1st Half. They led 8-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 16-10 at the end of the 1st Half. It wasn't until the 3rd Quarter that MDI took the lead, outscoring Bucksport 20-9 to lead 30-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray with 17 points including a 3-pointer. Lexie Tozier had 11 points. Alexsandra Hanley drained 2 3-pointers. MDI was 5-12 from the free throw line.

Bucksport was paced by Samantha Cyr with 13 points, including 3 3-pointers. Makayla Miller had 2 3's and Jetta Shook had a 3-pointer, finishing with 10 points. The Golden Bucks were 6-14 from the free throw line.

MDI is now  10-6 with 2 games remaining

  • Saturday, February 4th at Washington Academy at 2:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, February 7th at Ellsworth at 7 p.m.

Both games will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Bucksport is now 2-13 with 3 games remaining

  • Saturday, February 4th at Old Town at 1:30 p.m.
  • Monday, February 6th vs. Houlton at 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday, February 7th vs. GSA at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Bucksport Girls889934
MDI Girls55201646

 

Box Score

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Samantha Cyr131326
Makayla Miller6-2-1
Elsa Theobald0----
Addison Goss1--12
Jetta Shook103111
Aivah Tweedie0----
Katlynn Flannert41-24
Mercedes Taungatua0----
Jayden Tripp0----
Lacey Bailey0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS3456614

Bucksport

MDI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Mia  Shaw0----
Nora Paulsen0----
Kelsea Noyes0----
Mallory Dunbar0----
Lexi Tozier115-13
Emma Simard21---
Soren Hopkins-Goff21---
Mollie Gray176122
Sophia Brophy73-15
Lily Norwood0----
Alexsandra Hanley7-212
TEAM0----
TOTALS46163512
