MDI Girls Win 4th in a Row Beat Bucksport 45-16 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The MDI Girls Basketball Team won their 4th game in a row, handily beating the Bucksport Golden Bucks 45-16 in Bucksport on Wednesday, February 2nd.

MDI raced out to a 19-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-8 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 41-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray with 12 points and Elizabeth Jones with 8 points. The Trojans were 8-14 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers on the night. Leah Carroll sank 2 3's and Mollie Gray had a 3-pointer.

Bucksport was led by Jetta Shook with 8 points. The Golden Bucks were 2-4 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 12-4 on the season with 2 games remaining in the regular season. They are scheduled to host Washington Academy on Friday, February 4th and then Ellsworth on Senior Recognition Nigh on Tuesday, February 8th.

Bucksport is 2-12 and set to host John Bapst on Saturday, February 5th.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos and Elena Alderman with the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Girls 19 12 10 4 45 Bucksport Girls 4 4 4 4 16

Box Score

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Mia Shaw 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 Alla Hanley 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Elena Alderman 2 1 1 0 0 0 13 Emily Carter 2 1 1 0 0 0 15 Grace Witham 4 2 2 0 0 0 21 Sophia Brophy 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Leah Carroll 6 2 0 2 0 0 25 Soren Hopkins-Goff 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Olivia Gray 5 2 2 0 1 1 33 Lexi Tozier 6 2 2 0 2 3 35 Mollie Gray 12 4 3 1 3 4 43 Elizabeth Jones 8 3 3 0 2 4 45 Emma Simard 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 45 17 14 3 8 14

Bucksport

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Samantha Cyr 2 0 0 0 2 2 3 Makenzie Nault 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Makayla Miller 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Jetta Shook 8 4 4 0 0 2 11 Faith Vincent 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Rylee Coombs 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Kaitlyn Flannery 4 2 2 0 0 0 32 Makenzie Brooks 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Jayden Tripp 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 Mercedes Taungatua 2 1 1 0 0 0 TOTALS 16 7 7 - 2 4