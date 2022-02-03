MDI Girls Win 4th in a Row Beat Bucksport 45-16 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The MDI Girls Basketball Team won their 4th game in a row, handily beating the Bucksport Golden Bucks 45-16 in Bucksport on Wednesday, February 2nd.
MDI raced out to a 19-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-8 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 41-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
MDI was led by Mollie Gray with 12 points and Elizabeth Jones with 8 points. The Trojans were 8-14 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers on the night. Leah Carroll sank 2 3's and Mollie Gray had a 3-pointer.
Bucksport was led by Jetta Shook with 8 points. The Golden Bucks were 2-4 from the free throw line.
MDI is now 12-4 on the season with 2 games remaining in the regular season. They are scheduled to host Washington Academy on Friday, February 4th and then Ellsworth on Senior Recognition Nigh on Tuesday, February 8th.
Bucksport is 2-12 and set to host John Bapst on Saturday, February 5th.
Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos and Elena Alderman with the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|MDI Girls
|19
|12
|10
|4
|45
|Bucksport Girls
|4
|4
|4
|4
|16
Box Score
MDI
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Mia Shaw
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Alla Hanley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Elena Alderman
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Emily Carter
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Grace Witham
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Sophia Brophy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Leah Carroll
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|25
|Soren Hopkins-Goff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Olivia Gray
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Lexi Tozier
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|35
|Mollie Gray
|12
|4
|3
|1
|3
|4
|43
|Elizabeth Jones
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|45
|Emma Simard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|45
|17
|14
|3
|8
|14
Bucksport
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Samantha Cyr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Makenzie Nault
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Makayla Miller
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Jetta Shook
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Faith Vincent
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Rylee Coombs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Kaitlyn Flannery
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Makenzie Brooks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jayden Tripp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Mercedes Taungatua
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|16
|7
|7
|-
|2
|4