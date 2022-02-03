MDI Girls Win 4th in a Row Beat Bucksport 45-16 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 2, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The MDI Girls Basketball Team won their 4th game in a row, handily beating the Bucksport Golden Bucks 45-16 in Bucksport on Wednesday, February 2nd.

MDI raced out to a 19-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-8 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 41-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray with 12 points and Elizabeth Jones with 8 points. The Trojans were 8-14 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers on the night. Leah Carroll sank 2 3's and Mollie Gray had a 3-pointer.

Bucksport was led by Jetta Shook with 8 points. The Golden Bucks were 2-4 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 12-4 on the season with 2 games remaining in the regular season. They are scheduled to host Washington Academy on Friday, February 4th and then Ellsworth on Senior Recognition Nigh on Tuesday, February 8th.

Bucksport is 2-12 and set to host John Bapst on Saturday, February 5th.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos and Elena Alderman with the stats.

Line Score

1234T
MDI Girls191210445
Bucksport Girls444416

Box Score

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Mia  Shaw000002
3Alla Hanley000000
11Elena Alderman211000
13Emily Carter211000
15Grace Witham422000
21Sophia Brophy000000
23Leah Carroll620200
25Soren Hopkins-Goff000000
31Olivia Gray522011
33Lexi Tozier622023
35Mollie Gray1243134
43Elizabeth Jones833024
45Emma Simard000000
TOTALS4517143814

Bucksport

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Samantha Cyr200022
3Makenzie Nault000000
4Makayla Miller000000
10Jetta Shook844002
11Faith Vincent000000
21Rylee Coombs000000
23Kaitlyn Flannery422000
32Makenzie Brooks000000
33Jayden Tripp000000
50Mercedes Taungatua211000
TOTALS1677-24

MDI-Bucksport Girls Basketball

The MDI Girls Basketball Team traveled to Bucksport to play the Golden Bucks on Wednesday, February 2nd
