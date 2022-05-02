MDI Softball Beats John Bapst 13-2

The MDI Trojans traveled to Bangor to play the John Bapst Crusaders and beat them 13-2 in 5 innings (10-run rule) at the Union Street Complex on Monday, May 2nd.

Addy Boyce was in the circle for MDI and the senior threw a 1-hitter, striking out 8 and didn't walk a batter. Both of the Crusader's runs were unearned.

John Bapst's lone hit was a triple by Olivia Rand in the 4th inning.

Maizy Weirich was in the circle for John Bapst. She allowed 14 hits, striking out 2 and walking 3.

Every Trojan had at least 1 hit. Lily James paced MDI's attack going 3-4 with 3 singles and driving in 2 runs. Addy Boyce helped her own cause, going 2-4 with a triple and single, driving in 2 runs. Bailey Goodell leading off was 2-4 with a double and single driving in 2. Olivia Gray moved up to 2nd in the order was 2-3 with a pair of singles and drove in 3 runs. Leah Carroll, Grace Horner, Mollie Gray, Taylor Grant and Sadie Sullivan all had a single. Mollie drove in 2 runs.

MDi improves to 4-1 on the season. The Trojans are back in action on Wednesday, May 4th when they will play host to GSA at 4;30 p.m.

John Bapst is now 2-2. The Crusaders are back in action on Wednesday, May 4th traveling to Pittsfield to play MCI at 4 p.m.