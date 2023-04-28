MDI Trojans Rally to Beat John Bapst 7-5 [PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans rallied from 3-0 and 5-3 deficits scoring the last 4 runs of the game and beat the John Bapst Crusaders 7-5 on Friday afternoon, April 28th in Bar Harbor

MDI used 3 pitchers on the afternoon. Logan Blanchette started on the mound and went 2.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 4. Colin Sullivan came on and pitched 2.2 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 4 and walked a pair. Joey Wellman-Clouse picked up the win, pitching the final 2.1 innings and holding the Crusaders to just 1 hit, walking 1..

Jack Mason started on the mound for the Crusaders. He went 3.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, striking out 3 and walking 1. Sam Bay went 1.1 innings and was charged with the loss. He allowed 2 hits and 3 runs, walking 4 and striking out 1. Caleb Robbins pitched the final 1.2 innings Caleb Robbins pitched the final 1.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out 3 and walked 1.

Jay Haney and Brendan Graves led the Trojans offensively. Haney went 3-4 with 3 runs batted in, while Graves went 3-3 with a walk and 2 runs batted in. Sullivan and Cal Hodgdon each had a hit.

Mason had a double for the Crusadars and Sam Bay had a double and single. Lucas Gagnon, Connor Simcox and Caleb Robbins each singled.

MDI had 4 stolen bases while the Crusaders stole 5 bases.

MDI is now 2-0 on the season. . The Trojans will play a doubleheader at home against the Presque Isle Wildcats on Saturday, April 29th.

John Bapst is now 2-1. They play at Ellsworth on Monday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

