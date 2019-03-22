MDI’s Collin Commits To Husson

The PVC/Big East Conference Player of the Year, Derek Collin from MDI High School, has committed to play his college basketball at Husson University in Bangor.

Collin is a 6-foot-2 guard who averaged 18 points and 8 rebounds a game for coach Justin Norwood's Trojans. He shot 52% from the field.

Collin will major in Accounting/Financial Management at Husson.

"Derek had a great senior season. He plays with toughness and grit," says veteran head coach Warren Caruso. "We really like how hard Derek competes and his willingness to be coached. These traits will help him transition to the college game quickly." - Husson Press Release

Collin is the third Maine recruit for Husson (6-9 center Jared Balser, Mt. Ararat HS, 6-7 forward Scott Lewis, South Portland HS).