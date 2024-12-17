Messalonskee Hockey Beats Hampden Academy 4-1

The Messalonskee Eagles beat the Hampden Academy Broncos 4-1 in a penalty-filled Class B Hockey game on Monday, December 16th.

Thanks to Adrian Ellingwood, our special Hockey correspondent for the report.

The Eagles outshot Hampden Academy 17-2 in the 1st Period, but the game remained scoreless as Aiden Surran turned away 17 shots for Hampden Academy. Both teams combined for 33 penalty minutes in the 1st Period.

Messalonskee continued their dominance through the 2nd period. The Eagles finally found the breakthrough with 3:07 elapsed in the 2nd period. Christian Salvadori was wide open in front of the net, where he fired the puck past Surran for the goal. Owen Kirk got the assist. Salvadori scored again with 10:01 remaining in the period on a similar play.

A lengthy stoppage occurred with about 9 minutes remaining in the period when one of the Hampden players collided with the boards in front of his own bench. Both teams were sent to their respective locker rooms, before the Bronco player was stretchered off.

When play resumed, the Broncos began to create chances in front of the net, and eventually scored. Boston Merrow scored his 3rd goal of the season with 2:35 to go in the 2nd period assisted by Lucas Dunn.

The Eagles began the 3rd period on the front foot, scoring within 3 minutes. Denny Martin’s slap shot was saved by Surran, but the puck looped its way over the head of the Hampden goaltender, just waiting to be tucked in by Owen Kirk.

After a few more penalties, the Eagles added a 4th goal, with Kirk getting his second of the night.

In total, both teams combined for 47 penalty minutes. Messalonskee ended with a total of 41 shots on goal, forcing Surran to make 36 saves.

Messalonskee improves to 2-0 with this win, and will head to Brewer on Tuesday to face the Witches at Penobscot Ice Arena. The Broncos, now at 1-1 on the season, will host Gardiner/Winslow/Waterville on Saturday.

