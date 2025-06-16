Miss Maine Softball 2025 Finalists Announced

The Maine Association of Softball Coaches announced the finalists for the 2025 Maine Miss Maine Softball Award.

The award will be presented at the Senior All-Star Game on June 25th at St. Joseph's College in Standish.

The finalists are

Ellie Austin - Penobscot Valley

Carmen Crockett - Buckfield

Kennedy Kimball - Windham

Shannon Parsons - Monmouth Academy

Julia Pike - Kennebunk

Natalie Simpson - Bucksport

Jayden Sullivan - Ellsworth

Braelyn Wilcox - Hermon

Source - Eastern Maine Sports

