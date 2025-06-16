Miss Maine Softball 2025 Finalists Announced

The Maine Association of Softball Coaches announced the finalists for the 2025 Maine Miss Maine Softball Award.

The award will be presented at the Senior All-Star Game on June 25th at St. Joseph's College in Standish.

The finalists are

  • Ellie Austin - Penobscot Valley
  • Carmen Crockett - Buckfield
  • Kennedy Kimball - Windham
  • Shannon Parsons - Monmouth Academy
  • Julia Pike - Kennebunk
  • Natalie Simpson - Bucksport
  • Jayden Sullivan - Ellsworth
  • Braelyn Wilcox - Hermon

