It has been an arduous road for many, but we now sit less than two weeks away from the start of high school competition in soccer, field hockey, cross country and golf.

The Maine Principals Association worked in conjunction with the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services to be able to sponsor the four aforementioned sports this fall, while making the difficult -but what they believe necessary- decision to move football and volleyball to the spring of 2021.

Michael Burnham, the Executive Director of the Interscholastic Division, and Michael Bisson, the Assistant Executive Director of the Interscholastic Division, joined The Drive on Friday to discuss the process which led to a limited fall sports season at the high school level.

As we draw nearer to the start of competition, Jim Churchill and Mark Paulette spoke with Burnham and Bisson about the challenges of getting to this point, plus what will need to change to justify an indoor winter sports season, culminating with the high school basketball tournament.

