The game on Tuesday, June 2nd between Hermon and Hampden Academy will need to be replayed from the 8th inning on Thursday, June 4th at 1:30 p.m.

The game ended on Tuesday, with the Broncos winning 1-0, but it was determined that a rule was mistakenly misapplied by the umpire crew.

The misapplied rule states that "Starting with the top of the 10th inning and each half-inning to follow, the offensive team shall begin its turn at bat with the player scheduled to bat ninth in that half inning being placed on 2nd base"

After reviewing the situation, the Maine Principal's Association has ruled that the game must be resumed at which the rule was misapplied. As a result the game must be replayed from the top of the 8thinning.

The replay has been scheduled for Thursday, June 4th at 1:30 p.m.

The game will resume, with the score 0-0.

Hampden Academy is 9-6 while Hermon is 14-1.

You can see the replay of yesterday's game on Ticket TV.