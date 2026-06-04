The Hampden Broncos defeated the Hermon Hawks 1-0 on Thursday June 4th in a game that was resumed in the 8th inning.

The game was played originally on Tuesday, June 2nd. It was determined that the umpires had misapplied a rule, and the Maine Principal's Association directed that the game be resumed.

On Thursday, Hermon batted in the top of the 8th inning. Cat Facchini induced a ground out to 3rd base for the 1st out. Hannah Wanning doubled and then advanced to 3rd on an error by the Bronco's left fielder. Facchini then struck out Elena Walker for the 2nd out. Kenzie Gallant then flied out to right field, stranding Wanning at 3rd.

In the bottom of the 8th inning, Aubrey Shaw singled. Mariah Coon then bunted, and was thrown out at 1st base, with Shaw moving to 2nd base. Khloe Hellum struck out, for the 2nd out of the inning. Cat Facchini then hit a line drive to center, that Hermon's centerfielder wasn't able to handle, allowing Shaw to score the game-winner.

Hampden Academy finishes the regular season with a 10-6 record and 5th in the Class A Heal North Point Standings.

Hermon finishes the regular season with a 14-2 record and 1st in the class B North Heal Point Standings.

Both Hampden Academy and Hermon will be in the playoffs.