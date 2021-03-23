Munch Madness: Cheese Region Quarterfinals

After a four day hiatus filled with wall-to-wall basketball coverage, we're back and getting the day started by continuing our Munch Madness bracket.

Last Thursday, it was #8 Ho Hos defeating #1 Fruit Snacks, #2 Oreo defeating #7 Milano Cookies, #3 Chips Ahoy! defeating #6 Hostess Cupcakes and #4 Rice Krispies defeating #5 Graham Crackers to advance in the Sweet Region.

Now, we turn to the other side of the bracket and enter the cheese region, led by #1 seed Cheetos.

Let us know which snacks should advance in Munch Madness!