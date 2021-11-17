Naturally, Falcons vs Patriots Brings Back Memories of 28-3
ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady has moved on to win another title at Tampa Bay.
Only a handful of Atlanta players remain from that fateful night in Houston. Yet memories of the greatest comeback — and flop — in Super Bowl history still linger, especially when the Falcons are facing the New England Patriots.
The teams meet Thursday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
It will be exactly 1,747 days since the Brady-led Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime at the 51st Super Bowl.
Atlanta QB Matt Ryan says there's nothing he can do about that game now.
A Look Back at Tom Brady's Six Super Bowl Wins With the New England Patriots
20 Celebrities Who Love the New England Patriots As Much As You
Patriots Nation is strong with or without Tom Brady and these celebrities count themselves among the those who love New England's football team.