Which New England Patriots QB’s Diet is More Extreme – Mac Jones or Tom Brady?

Mac Jones has been compared to Tom Brady since he was drafted.

Ever since Mac Jones' name was called during the NFL Draft this past summer as the New England Patriots' first-round draft pick, he's been considered to have the potential to be as great in a Pats uniform as Tom Brady was before leaving for Tampa (Tompa?) Bay.

It may have taken a handful of weeks for Mac and the Pats offense to settle in, but after starting the season looking like they may not even make the playoffs for the second season in a row, they're looking like serious contenders this season -- a place where Brady always had the Pats. And while Mac and Brady are comparable in that aspect, there's one where they couldn't be more polar opposites.

Their respective diets.

Mac Jones loads up on carbs and protein hours before game time.

In a recent interview that was tweeted about by NESN reporter Zach Cox, Mac actually touched on what his pregame meal is -- steak, spaghetti and eggs.

Can you imagine eating something so heavy as early as 6a? And honestly, how Mac is able to be as effective as he is under center instead of succumbing to a food baby like most of us would just speak to his talents. Obviously, it doesn't bother him, though, considering he had a successful college career at Alabama and has the Pats sitting a 1/2 game out of first place in the AFC East with a 6-4 record at the time of writing.

Tom Brady eats especially light on game days.

Brady's diet has been talked about for years now, especially after coming out with his 2017 book The TB12 Method. He's relaxed a bit (not much at all, but still a bit) since dropping the book, although he still eats pretty clean on an everyday basis.

On game days though? According to the Men's Health article, he only has a smoothie and an almond butter and jelly sandwich.

According to a Men's Health article from January of this year (2021, at the time of writing), on top of drinking up to 25 glasses of water every single day (which more often than not are infused with electrolytes), TB12 sticks to a strict daily routine diet of berry-and-banana smoothies, eggs and avocado, fish and salads with nuts, roasted veggies and chicken, with some side snacks of hummus, guacamole, or mixed nuts. On game days though? According to the Men's Health article, he only has a smoothie and an almond butter and jelly sandwich.

Which game day diet seems more extreme to you -- Mac Jones' food baby-inducing pre-game meal, or Tom Brady's light meal that would make you think his stomach's hunger noises would be louder than the PA announcer in the stadium?

