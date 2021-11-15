UMaine Women’s Basketball Drops 3rd Straight – Lose to Delaware 83-60 [PHOTOS]

The UMaine Women's Basketball Team dropped their 3rd straight game to open the season, losing to the Delaware Blue Hens 83-60 at the Cross Insurance Center on Monday, November 15th.

Maine trailed 18-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 39-32 at the end of the 1st Half. They were still in it at the end of the 3rd Quarter, trailing 55-46 but were outscored down the stretch in the 4th Quarter 28-14 as Delaware coasted to the 23 point win.

Maine was led by Maeve Carroll with 18 points. Anne Simon finished with 13 points. Alba Orois was close to a triple-triple, finishing with 9 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists.

Jasmine Dickey had a game high 32 points for Delaware. Ty Battle had a double-double finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Tyi Skinner finished with 11 points.

Maine was 3-14 (21.4%) from beyond the 3-point arc, and were 24-60 (40.0%) from the field. The were 9-10 from the free throw line

Delaware was 4-14 (28.6%) from beyond the 3-point arc and a sizzling 53.0% from the field (35-66). They were 9-15 from the free throw line.

Maine had 13 turnovers while Delaware only had 11

Maine, 0-3 will play at Yale on Friday, November 19th at 6 p.m. The pregame starts at 5:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket. They also play on Sunday, November 21 at Boston University at 1 p.m.

Delaware is now 2-1 on the season.

Check out photos from the game thanks to Walter Churchill.