No miracle on ice in Lake Placid, New York for the Colby College Mules. St. Norbert College from Wisconsin beat the Mules 4-3 in the NCAA Division III National Championship semi-final Friday evening.

Colby's best hockey season ever ends at 17-11-2. The Green Knights advance to the title game for the 10th time in the last 15 years.

St. Norbert scored two goals in the first three minutes and then took a 3-0 lead after one period.

The Mules got back in the game in the second period on goals from J.P. Schuhlen and Cam MacDonald.

Then with just 35 seconds left in the period, the Green Knights scored a short-handed goal that turned out to be the game winner.

Colby hung tough and scored with under six minutes to play, a Justin Grillo goal, to make it 4-3 but the Mules could never to the equalizer.

Colby goalie Sean Lawrence finished the game with 44 saves. TJ Black made 39 for St. Norbert.

The Green Knights (26-4-1) will play Salve Regina for the D-III championship Saturday night. Salve Regina defeated Wisconsin-Stevens Point 3-0 in the other semi-final.

Check out video highlights by clicking here...