Nets Stun 76ers

No Kevin Durant? No Kyrie Irving? No problem for the Brooklyn Nets against the NBA's hottest team.

Joe Harris poured in 28 points off the bench and Caris LeVert made the most of a rare start as the Nets topped the 76ers, 122-109. LeVert fell three rebounds shy of a triple-double, delivering 22 points and 10 assists to help Brooklyn drop Philadelphia to 7-2.

Jarrett Allen chipped in 15 points and 11 rebounds to the Nets' second straight win.

Durant missed the game because of the NBA's health and safety protocols. Irving was a late scratch due to personal reasons.

Shake Milton had a team-high 24 points and Joel Embiid (joh-EHL' ehm-BEED') added 20 with 12 rebounds for the Sixers.

In Thursday's other NBA action:

- LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with a season-high 28 points and was one of five in double figures during a 118-109 victory against the Lakers. Demar DeRozan added 19 points and eight assists, for the Spurs, who were 16 of 35 on 3-pointers after making 20 from beyond the arc against the Clippers this week. LeBron James scored 27 points and Anthony Davis added 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

- Luka Doncic came within one rebound of his second straight triple-double, finishing with 38 points and 13 assists to lead the Mavericks over the Nuggets, 124-117 in overtime. Josh Richardson scored 14 points, including five straight in overtime to give the Mavericks the lead for good. Nikola Jokic scored 20 of his 38 points after halftime and grabbed 11 rebounds for Denver.

- Damian Lillard drained seven 3-pointers while scoring 39 points in the Trail Blazers' 135-117 thumping of the Timberwolves. CJ McCollum added 20 points for the Blazers, who led by 33 in the second half before dealing Minnesota its sixth consecutive loss. Jusuf Nurkic had 17 points and seven rebounds before Portland rested its starters in the fourth quarter.

- The Cavaliers squeezed out a 94-90 win over the Grizzlies behind Andre Drummond's 22 points and 15 rebounds. Larry Nance Jr. added 18 points on 7-for-7 shooting from the field as Cleveland ended a two-game skid. The Cavs were minus leading scorer Collin Sexton, who sat out with a left ankle sprain.