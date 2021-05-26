Nick Sinacola Unanimously Named America East Pitcher of the Year

It's not difficult to understand why a single voter couldn't cast their ballot for anyone other than University of Maine pitcher Nick Sinacola when deciding the America East Pitcher of the Year.

Just look at the numbers: 8-3, a 2.12 era, 128 strikeouts in just over 70-innings pitched, the UMaine program record for strikeouts in a single season and the America East Conference record for strikeouts in a single season.

And he's not done yet as the Black Bears are set to take on top-seed Stony Brook Thursday at 11 a.m. to open the AE Conference Tournament.

Yet for Nick, who will hear his name called fairly early in the MLB Draft come July, the only stat that matters is a W.

He joined The Drive Wednesday evening before going through his pre-start nightly routine ahead of tomorrow's contest.