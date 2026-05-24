Maine Baseball Falls to Binghamton 7-3 in America East Championship

Maine Baseball Falls to Binghamton 7-3 in America East Championship

Photo Roger Neel, TSM Binghamton

The Maine Baseball Team fell to Binghamton 7-3 in the America East Championship on Saturday night, May 23rd.

The game was originally supposed to be played in the afternoon but was delayed until an 8 p.m start because of continued rain in Vestal, New York.

Binghamton scored 1st in the bottom of the 2nd inning, pushing a run across the plate. Maine answered in the top of the 3rd inning, when Brody Rasmussen hit a solo homer, his 5th of the season.

But the Bearcats added 3 runs in the 3rd inning, to make it 4-1. Binghamton added a solo run in the 6th inning and 2 runs in the 8th inning to make the score 7-1.

Maine didn't go down without a fight though, as they scored 2 runs in the top of the 9th with 2 out. Troy Carpenter walked and then Nolan DeAndrade doubled, scoring Carpenter. Quinn Murphy singled, scoring DeAndrade.

Binghamton won the championship on a fly out to right field.

Rex Hauser started the game for Maine. Taking the loss he went 2.2 innings allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 1. Jack Donlin allowed a hit and a run before retiring the final batter in the 3rd inning. Tommy Martin pitched 3.0 innings and allowed a hit and run, striking out 2. Owen Wheeler pitched the 7th and 8th innings, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, striking out 4 and walking 1.

Binghamton is now 31-20 and will advance to the College World Series Super Regionals. Maine's season comes to an end with a record of 24-32.

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Filed Under: Black-Bear-Sports
Categories: Maine Baseball

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