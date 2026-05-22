The #3 Maine Black Bears lost to the #1 Binghamton Bearcats 6-5 on Friday afternoon and then eliminated #2 UMBC 11-5 on Friday evening in the America East Conference Championships in Vestal New York.

Maine will have to beat #1 Binghamton twice on Saturday, May 23rd to win the America East Championship.

Game 1 6-5 Loss to Binghamton

The game was tied 4-4 before Maine took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 9th inning. But Sebastian Holt hit a batter with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 9th to tie the score and then walked a batter to allow Binghamton to win the game on a walk-off with 1 out.

Maine continued to hit home runs, blasting 2 homers in the game. Hunter St. Denis hit his 11th home run a solo shot. He finished 3-4 on the afternoon. Albert De La Rosa hit a solo home run, his 5th of the season.

Brody Rasmussen was 2-3 with a double, and Quinn Murphy was 2-5 with a double and run batted in.

Thomas Stabley Photo Roger Neel May 22, 2026 Thomas Stabley Photo Roger Neel May 22, 2026 loading...

Thomas Stabley started on the mound and went 5.0 innings. He allowed 5 hits and 2 runs, striking out and walking 2. Owen Wheeler went 1.1 innings, allowing 1 hit and 1 run. He struck out 1 and walked a batter. Sebastian Holt took the loss and is now 1-3. He went 2.1 innings, allowing 2 hits and 3 runs. He walked 5 and struck out 2, hitting a batter.

Game 2 Win Over UMBC 11-6

Maine wasted no time scoring, batting around and scoring 7 runs in the 1st inning.

The Black Bears belted out 16 hits, with Troy Carpenter hitting his team-leading 16th homer. Maine banged out 5 doubles.

Shane Andrus was 4-5 with a double and drove in 4 runs. Carpenter had a homer and double, and was 3-5 with 2 runs batted in. Albert De La Rosa was 2-5 with a double and drove in 2 runs. Quinn Murphy was 2-5 with a double and scored 2 runs. Brody Rasmussen had a double and drove in 2 runs, going 1-4. Nic Pepe was 2-5 and drove in a run. Hunter St. Denis was 2-4 scoring twice.

Pierce Friedman Photo Roger Neel Pierce Friedman Photo Roger Neel loading...

Giannis Gambardella lasted just 1.1 innings allowing 5 hits and 5 runs. Pierce Friedman picked up the win, improving to 4-1 on the season. He allowed 5 hits and 1 run, striking out and walking 2. Tommy Martin closed out the game, pitching a hitless 9th inning.

Maine is now 24-31 while UMBC finishes the season at 29-24.

Photo Roger Neel, TSM Binghamton Photo Roger Neel, TSM Binghamton loading...

The Black Bears will play Binghamton at 1 p.m. If Maine wins, then it would force a winner-take-all game with Binghamton at 5 p.m. If the Black Bears lose the 1st game to Binghamton, then the Bearcats would become the America East champions.

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