Maine Loses to Binghamton 6-5 then Eliminates UMBC 11-6
The #3 Maine Black Bears lost to the #1 Binghamton Bearcats 6-5 on Friday afternoon and then eliminated #2 UMBC 11-5 on Friday evening in the America East Conference Championships in Vestal New York.
Maine will have to beat #1 Binghamton twice on Saturday, May 23rd to win the America East Championship.
Game 1 6-5 Loss to Binghamton
The game was tied 4-4 before Maine took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 9th inning. But Sebastian Holt hit a batter with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 9th to tie the score and then walked a batter to allow Binghamton to win the game on a walk-off with 1 out.
Maine continued to hit home runs, blasting 2 homers in the game. Hunter St. Denis hit his 11th home run a solo shot. He finished 3-4 on the afternoon. Albert De La Rosa hit a solo home run, his 5th of the season.
Brody Rasmussen was 2-3 with a double, and Quinn Murphy was 2-5 with a double and run batted in.
Thomas Stabley started on the mound and went 5.0 innings. He allowed 5 hits and 2 runs, striking out and walking 2. Owen Wheeler went 1.1 innings, allowing 1 hit and 1 run. He struck out 1 and walked a batter. Sebastian Holt took the loss and is now 1-3. He went 2.1 innings, allowing 2 hits and 3 runs. He walked 5 and struck out 2, hitting a batter.
Game 2 Win Over UMBC 11-6
Maine wasted no time scoring, batting around and scoring 7 runs in the 1st inning.
The Black Bears belted out 16 hits, with Troy Carpenter hitting his team-leading 16th homer. Maine banged out 5 doubles.
Shane Andrus was 4-5 with a double and drove in 4 runs. Carpenter had a homer and double, and was 3-5 with 2 runs batted in. Albert De La Rosa was 2-5 with a double and drove in 2 runs. Quinn Murphy was 2-5 with a double and scored 2 runs. Brody Rasmussen had a double and drove in 2 runs, going 1-4. Nic Pepe was 2-5 and drove in a run. Hunter St. Denis was 2-4 scoring twice.
Giannis Gambardella lasted just 1.1 innings allowing 5 hits and 5 runs. Pierce Friedman picked up the win, improving to 4-1 on the season. He allowed 5 hits and 1 run, striking out and walking 2. Tommy Martin closed out the game, pitching a hitless 9th inning.
Maine is now 24-31 while UMBC finishes the season at 29-24.
The Black Bears will play Binghamton at 1 p.m. If Maine wins, then it would force a winner-take-all game with Binghamton at 5 p.m. If the Black Bears lose the 1st game to Binghamton, then the Bearcats would become the America East champions.
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Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz