The Nokomis Warriors edged the Hermon Hawks 2-1 in Newport on Memorial Day, May 26th in a pitcher's duel.

Tom Nyce picked up the win for Nokomis. He allowed 6 hits and just 1 run, which was unearned.

Mason Kinney was the tough-luck loser for Hermon. He allowed just 2 hits, and 2 earned run. He struck out 6 and walked 4.

Isaac Furrow and Owen Buck had the hits for Nokomis. Buck had a run batted in Caden Chretian had the other run batted in.

Mason Kinney had 2 hits for Hermon including a double. Brayden Ladd had 2 hits and drove in Hermon's run. Max Hopkins and Tommy Meserve each had a single.

Nokomis is now8-4. They will host the Winslow Black Raiders on Tuesday, May 27th at 4 p.m.

Hermon is now 8-5. They will hos Bangor on Tuesday, May 27th at 4:30 p.m.

