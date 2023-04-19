Nokomis Beats Belfast 11-1 to Open 2023 Season

The Nokomis Warriors Softball Team beat Belfast 11-1 in a 6 inning run-ruled game on Wednesday afternoon, April 19th to open the season 1-0.

Mia Coots 1-hit the Lions, striking out 14 and walking 1 on the afternoon.

The Warriors banged out 12 hits on the afternoon, led by Camryn King who was 3-4,with a double and a RBI. Hope Brooks, Megan Watson and Addy Hawthorne each had a pair of singles.

Nokomis stole 9 bases in the game.

Jordyn MacKay took the loss for the Lions. She went 4.0 innings allowing 10 hits and 9 runs, striking out 5 and walking 5. Danica Gray pitched the final 1.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 2 runs. She struck out and walked 2.

Jordyn MacKay had Belfast's lone hit, striking a triple in the 4th inning.

Nokomis is now 1-0. They will travel down to Waterville to play the Panthers on Friday, April 21st at 4 p.m.

Belfast is 0-1. They will play at home against the Cony Rams on Friday, April 21st at 12 Noon.

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.

