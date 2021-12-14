Nokomis Boys Pull Away From Bangor in 4th Win 53-42 [STATS]

The Bangor Boys Basketball Team traveled down to Newport to play the Nokomis Warriors on Tuesday, December 14th. The game was tied 39-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter, but Nokomis outscored Bangor 14-3 in the 4th Quarter to come away with the 53-42 win

The score was tied 12-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and Nokomis had a 3-point lead at the half, 24-21.

The Warriors had 2 players in double figures. Ace Flagg had 16 points, while Cooper Flagg finished with 13 points. The Warriors were 3-6 from the free throw line. Nokomis had 4 3-pointers on the night. Alex Grant had 2 3's, while Cooper Flagg and Madden White each had a 3-pointer.

Bangor was led by Landon Clark with a game-high 18 points. Keegan Cyr finished with 12 points. The Rams were 3-6 from the free throw line. Bangor drained 7 3-pointers on the night. Keegan Cyr had 4 3-pointers, while Landon Clark had 2 3's. Max Clark had 1 3-pointer.

Nokomis is now 1-0 on the season. The Warriors travel to Brewer on Friday, December 17th to play the Witches at 6 p.m. That game will be live streamed free on Ticket TV

Bangor is now 1-1. The Rams play host to the Deering Rams on Friday, December 17th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Nokomis Athletic Director Earl Anderson for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Bangor Boys 12 9 18 3 42 Nokomis Boys 12 12 15 14 53

Box Score

Bangor

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 00 Colby Leavitt 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Ben Caron 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 Keegan Cyr 1 12 4 0 4 0 0 0 10 Wyatt Stevens 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Landon Clark 1 18 7 5 2 2 4 1 13 Max Clark 1 9 4 3 1 0 0 3 15 Ryan Howard 1 3 1 1 0 1 2 5 20 Luke Missbrenner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Colton Emerson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Brayden Caron 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Kadin Thomas 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Scott Fahey 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Jackson Varenkamp 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 Seth Mikalic 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 42 16 9 7 3 6 11

Nokomis

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 2 Kellen Peavey 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Alex Grant 1 9 2 0 2 3 4 0 5 Jake Noyes 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Dawson Townsend 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 11 Ace Flagg 1 16 8 8 0 0 1 4 12 Grady Hartsgrove 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Cody Chretien 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Connor Sides 1 4 2 2 0 0 0 1 20 Mason Hopkins 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Ethan Cole 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Hunter Flagg 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 32 Cooper Flagg 1 13 6 5 1 0 0 5 35 Madden White 1 9 4 3 1 0 1 2 TOTALS 1 53 23 19 4 3 6 13

c