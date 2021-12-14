Nokomis Boys Pull Away From Bangor in 4th Win 53-42 [STATS]
The Bangor Boys Basketball Team traveled down to Newport to play the Nokomis Warriors on Tuesday, December 14th. The game was tied 39-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter, but Nokomis outscored Bangor 14-3 in the 4th Quarter to come away with the 53-42 win
The score was tied 12-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and Nokomis had a 3-point lead at the half, 24-21.
The Warriors had 2 players in double figures. Ace Flagg had 16 points, while Cooper Flagg finished with 13 points. The Warriors were 3-6 from the free throw line. Nokomis had 4 3-pointers on the night. Alex Grant had 2 3's, while Cooper Flagg and Madden White each had a 3-pointer.
Bangor was led by Landon Clark with a game-high 18 points. Keegan Cyr finished with 12 points. The Rams were 3-6 from the free throw line. Bangor drained 7 3-pointers on the night. Keegan Cyr had 4 3-pointers, while Landon Clark had 2 3's. Max Clark had 1 3-pointer.
Nokomis is now 1-0 on the season. The Warriors travel to Brewer on Friday, December 17th to play the Witches at 6 p.m. That game will be live streamed free on Ticket TV
Bangor is now 1-1. The Rams play host to the Deering Rams on Friday, December 17th at 6:30 p.m.
Thanks to Nokomis Athletic Director Earl Anderson for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bangor Boys
|12
|9
|18
|3
|42
|Nokomis Boys
|12
|12
|15
|14
|53
Box Score
Bangor
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|00
|Colby Leavitt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ben Caron
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Keegan Cyr
|1
|12
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Wyatt Stevens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Landon Clark
|1
|18
|7
|5
|2
|2
|4
|1
|13
|Max Clark
|1
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|15
|Ryan Howard
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|20
|Luke Missbrenner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Colton Emerson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Brayden Caron
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Kadin Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Scott Fahey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jackson Varenkamp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Seth Mikalic
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|42
|16
|9
|7
|3
|6
|11
Nokomis
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|2
|Kellen Peavey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Alex Grant
|1
|9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|0
|5
|Jake Noyes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Dawson Townsend
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Ace Flagg
|1
|16
|8
|8
|0
|0
|1
|4
|12
|Grady Hartsgrove
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Cody Chretien
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Connor Sides
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Mason Hopkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Ethan Cole
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Hunter Flagg
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Cooper Flagg
|1
|13
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|35
|Madden White
|1
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|TOTALS
|1
|53
|23
|19
|4
|3
|6
|13
