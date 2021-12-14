Nokomis Boys Pull Away From Bangor in 4th Win 53-42 [STATS]

The Bangor Boys Basketball Team traveled down to Newport to play the Nokomis Warriors on Tuesday, December 14th. The game was tied 39-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter, but Nokomis outscored Bangor 14-3 in the 4th Quarter to come away with the 53-42 win

The score was tied 12-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and Nokomis had a 3-point lead at the half, 24-21.

The Warriors had 2 players in double figures. Ace Flagg had 16 points, while Cooper Flagg finished with 13 points. The Warriors were 3-6 from the free throw line. Nokomis had 4 3-pointers on the night. Alex Grant had 2 3's, while Cooper Flagg and Madden White each had a 3-pointer.

Bangor was led by Landon Clark with a game-high 18 points. Keegan Cyr finished with 12 points. The Rams were 3-6 from the free throw line. Bangor drained 7 3-pointers on the night. Keegan Cyr had 4 3-pointers, while Landon Clark had 2 3's. Max Clark had 1 3-pointer.

Nokomis is now 1-0 on the season. The Warriors travel to Brewer on Friday, December 17th to play the Witches at 6 p.m. That game will be live streamed free on Ticket TV

Bangor is now 1-1. The Rams play host to the Deering Rams on Friday, December 17th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Nokomis Athletic Director Earl Anderson for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Bangor Boys12918342
Nokomis Boys1212151453

Box Score

Bangor

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
00Colby Leavitt10000000
1Ben Caron10000002
2Keegan Cyr112404000
10Wyatt Stevens10000000
11Landon Clark118752241
13Max Clark19431003
15Ryan Howard13110125
20Luke Missbrenner10000000
22Colton Emerson10000000
23Brayden Caron10000000
30Kadin Thomas10000000
33Scott Fahey10000000
44Jackson Varenkamp10000000
50Seth Mikalic10000000
TOTALS14216973611

Nokomis

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
2Kellen Peavey10000000
4Alex Grant19202340
5Jake Noyes10000000
10Dawson Townsend10000001
11Ace Flagg116880014
12Grady Hartsgrove10000000
14Cody Chretien10000000
15Connor Sides14220001
20Mason Hopkins10000000
21Ethan Cole10000000
23Hunter Flagg12110000
32Cooper Flagg113651005
35Madden White19431012
TOTALS153231943613

