Nokomis Boys Beat Skowhegan 56-40 [STATS]

The Nokomis Boys beat the Skowhegan River Hawks, 56-40 in Newport on Thursday, January 6th.

The Warriors led 20-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-19 at the end of the 1st Half. They led 36-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Nokomis was led by Cooper Flagg who had a game high 34 points. Ace Flagg and Connor Sides finished with 6 points each. The Warriors were 10-19 from the free throw line, including going 9-15 in the 4th Quarter. They had 2 3-pointers, 1 by Alex Grant and the other by Connor Sides.

Skowhegan was led by Levi Obert and Adam Savage who each had 12 points. The River Hawks were 6-7 from the free throw line. They had 4 3-pointers on the night. Obert had 2 3's and Savage and Marshall Easler each finished with 1 3-pointer

Nokomis is 7-1 on the season. Their lone loss came to Brewer in the 2nd game of the season. They play at Cony on Saturday, January 8th.

Skowhegan is 5-3 and plays host to Camden Hills on Saturday, January 8th.

To nominate someone for the High School Athlete of the Week please click HERE

Thanks to Earl Anderson for the stats

Line Score

Skowhegan Boys 10 9 11 10 40 Nokomis Boys 20 6 10 20 56

Box Score

Skowhegan

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Brayden Saucier 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Quintcey McCray 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Marshall Easler 3 1 0 1 0 0 10 Payson Washburn 6 2 2 0 2 2 11 Joey Godin 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Tate Jewell 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Levi Obert 12 4 2 2 2 2 20 Ryan Donoghue 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Jack Donoghue 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Patrick McKenney 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Kyle LePage 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Collin LePage 7 3 3 0 1 2 34 Adam Savage 12 5 4 1 1 1 TOTALS 40 15 11 4 6 7

Nokomis