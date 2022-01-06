Nokomis Boys Beat Skowhegan 56-40 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Nokomis Boys beat the Skowhegan River Hawks, 56-40 in Newport on Thursday, January 6th.

The Warriors led 20-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-19 at the end of the 1st Half. They led 36-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Nokomis was led by Cooper Flagg who had a game high 34 points. Ace Flagg  and Connor Sides finished with 6 points each. The Warriors were 10-19 from the free throw line, including going 9-15 in the 4th Quarter. They had 2 3-pointers, 1 by Alex Grant and the other by Connor Sides.

Skowhegan was led by Levi Obert and Adam Savage who each had 12 points. The River Hawks were 6-7 from the free throw line. They had 4 3-pointers on the night. Obert had 2 3's and Savage and Marshall Easler each finished with 1 3-pointer

Nokomis is 7-1 on the season. Their lone loss came to Brewer in the 2nd game of the season. They play at Cony on Saturday, January 8th.

Skowhegan is 5-3 and plays host to Camden Hills on Saturday, January 8th.

Thanks to Earl Anderson for the stats

Line Score

 

Skowhegan Boys109111040
Nokomis Boys206102056

Box Score

Skowhegan

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Brayden Saucier000000
3Quintcey McCray000000
4Marshall Easler310100
10Payson Washburn622022
11Joey Godin000000
14Tate Jewell000000
15Levi Obert1242222
20Ryan Donoghue000000
22Jack Donoghue000000
23Patrick McKenney000000
32Kyle LePage000000
33Collin LePage733012
34Adam Savage1254111
TOTALS401511467

Nokomis

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Kellen Peavey000000
4Alex Grant410112
5Jake Noyes000000
10Dawson Townsend000000
11Ace Flagg633000
12Grady Hartsgrove000000
14Cody Chretien000000
15Connor Sides621112
20Mason Hopkins000000
21Ethan Cole000000
23Hunter Flagg211001
32Cooper Flagg341414068
35Madden White411026
TOTALS56222021019
