Nokomis Boys Defeat Messalonskee 64-45 Wednesday [STATS]

The Nokomis Warriors Boys Basketball Team defeated Messalonskee 65-45 on Wednesday, December 29th in Oakland

Nokomis jumped out to a 28-13 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. Messalonskee cut the lead to 11 points at the half, 36-25, as they outscored Nokomis 12-8 in the 2nd Quarter. It was 50-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Nokomis was led by Cooper Flagg with 26 points, while Alex Grant and Madden White each chipped in 8 points. The Warriors were 6-13 from the free throw line. They drained 4 3-pointers on the afternoon. Grant had 2 3's, and Dawson Townsend and Cooper Flagg had the others for Nokomis.

Messalonskee was led by Alen Doran with 13 points. Daniel Parent had 9 points. The Eagles were 8-10 from the free throw line. Messalonskee had 5 3-pointers on the afternoon. Jacob Love had 2 3's and Parent, Walter Fegel, and Sam Dube each had 1 3-pointer for Messalonskee.

Nokomis is now 5-1 and in 2nd place in the Class A North Heal Point standings. They are off until Tuesday, January 4th when they play host to the Lawrence Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m.

Messalonskee is 0-6 and next plays at Skowhegan on Monday, January 3rd.

Line Score

1234T
Nokomis Boys288141464
Messalonskee Boys131214645

Box Score

Nokomis

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
2Kellen Peavey10000000
4Alex Grant18312001
5Jake Noyes10000000
10Dawson Townsend13101001
11Ace Flagg14220041
12Grady Hartsgrove10000000
14Cody Chretien10000000
15Connor Sides19440142
20Mason Hopkins10000000
21Ethan Cole10000000
23Hunter Flagg16330002
32Cooper Flagg1261091552
35Madden White18440001
TOTALS1642723461310

Messalonskee

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
0Alden Doran113550343
1Daniel Parent19321221
2Walter Fegel13101002
3Brayden Mayo10000002
4Jacob Moody10000000
5Sam Dube17211222
10Brady Bumford10000000
11Merrick Smith16330002
14Owen Axelson10000002
22Brendan Roderick10000000
23Jacob Love17202123
33Nick Dexter10000000
TOTALS1451611581017
