Nokomis Boys Defeat Messalonskee 64-45 Wednesday [STATS]
The Nokomis Warriors Boys Basketball Team defeated Messalonskee 65-45 on Wednesday, December 29th in Oakland
Nokomis jumped out to a 28-13 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. Messalonskee cut the lead to 11 points at the half, 36-25, as they outscored Nokomis 12-8 in the 2nd Quarter. It was 50-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Nokomis was led by Cooper Flagg with 26 points, while Alex Grant and Madden White each chipped in 8 points. The Warriors were 6-13 from the free throw line. They drained 4 3-pointers on the afternoon. Grant had 2 3's, and Dawson Townsend and Cooper Flagg had the others for Nokomis.
Messalonskee was led by Alen Doran with 13 points. Daniel Parent had 9 points. The Eagles were 8-10 from the free throw line. Messalonskee had 5 3-pointers on the afternoon. Jacob Love had 2 3's and Parent, Walter Fegel, and Sam Dube each had 1 3-pointer for Messalonskee.
Nokomis is now 5-1 and in 2nd place in the Class A North Heal Point standings. They are off until Tuesday, January 4th when they play host to the Lawrence Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m.
Messalonskee is 0-6 and next plays at Skowhegan on Monday, January 3rd.
Thanks to Coach/AD Earl Anderson for sending the stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Nokomis Boys
|28
|8
|14
|14
|64
|Messalonskee Boys
|13
|12
|14
|6
|45
Box Score
Nokomis
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|2
|Kellen Peavey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Alex Grant
|1
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Jake Noyes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Dawson Townsend
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Ace Flagg
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|12
|Grady Hartsgrove
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Cody Chretien
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Connor Sides
|1
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|4
|2
|20
|Mason Hopkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Ethan Cole
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Hunter Flagg
|1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|Cooper Flagg
|1
|26
|10
|9
|1
|5
|5
|2
|35
|Madden White
|1
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|TOTALS
|1
|64
|27
|23
|4
|6
|13
|10
Messalonskee
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|0
|Alden Doran
|1
|13
|5
|5
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|Daniel Parent
|1
|9
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Walter Fegel
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Brayden Mayo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Jacob Moody
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Sam Dube
|1
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|10
|Brady Bumford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Merrick Smith
|1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|Owen Axelson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|Brendan Roderick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Jacob Love
|1
|7
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Nick Dexter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|45
|16
|11
|5
|8
|10
|17