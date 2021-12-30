Nokomis Boys Defeat Messalonskee 64-45 Wednesday [STATS]

The Nokomis Warriors Boys Basketball Team defeated Messalonskee 65-45 on Wednesday, December 29th in Oakland

Nokomis jumped out to a 28-13 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. Messalonskee cut the lead to 11 points at the half, 36-25, as they outscored Nokomis 12-8 in the 2nd Quarter. It was 50-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Nokomis was led by Cooper Flagg with 26 points, while Alex Grant and Madden White each chipped in 8 points. The Warriors were 6-13 from the free throw line. They drained 4 3-pointers on the afternoon. Grant had 2 3's, and Dawson Townsend and Cooper Flagg had the others for Nokomis.

Messalonskee was led by Alen Doran with 13 points. Daniel Parent had 9 points. The Eagles were 8-10 from the free throw line. Messalonskee had 5 3-pointers on the afternoon. Jacob Love had 2 3's and Parent, Walter Fegel, and Sam Dube each had 1 3-pointer for Messalonskee.

Nokomis is now 5-1 and in 2nd place in the Class A North Heal Point standings. They are off until Tuesday, January 4th when they play host to the Lawrence Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m.

Messalonskee is 0-6 and next plays at Skowhegan on Monday, January 3rd.

Thanks to Coach/AD Earl Anderson for sending the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Nokomis Boys 28 8 14 14 64 Messalonskee Boys 13 12 14 6 45

Box Score

Nokomis

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 2 Kellen Peavey 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Alex Grant 1 8 3 1 2 0 0 1 5 Jake Noyes 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Dawson Townsend 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 1 11 Ace Flagg 1 4 2 2 0 0 4 1 12 Grady Hartsgrove 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Cody Chretien 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Connor Sides 1 9 4 4 0 1 4 2 20 Mason Hopkins 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Ethan Cole 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Hunter Flagg 1 6 3 3 0 0 0 2 32 Cooper Flagg 1 26 10 9 1 5 5 2 35 Madden White 1 8 4 4 0 0 0 1 TOTALS 1 64 27 23 4 6 13 10

Messalonskee