Nokomis Boys Tame Gardiner Tigers 64-29 [STATS]
The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team continued to roll, beating the Gardiner Tigers 64-29 in Newport on Tuesday, January 11th. The Warriors held the Tigers scoreless in the 3rd Quarter.
Nokomis went out to an early 15-10 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-15 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 58-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Nokomis had 4 players in double figures. Madden White had a game high 15 points. Ace Flagg tossed in 13 points while Cooper Flagg had 11 points and Connor Sides finished with 10 points. The Warriors were 6-9 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, 1 each by Alex Grant and Hunter Flagg.
Gardiner was led by Braden Dorogi who had 9 points while Kalvin Catchinigs had 5 points. The Tigers were 5-9 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers on the night. Catchings and Colby Moody each had a 3-pointer.
Nokomis is 9-1 and will play at Mount Blue on Monday, January 17th
Gardiner is 1-5 and plays at Morse on Thursday, January 13th.
Thanks to Earl Anderson for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Gardiner Boys
|10
|5
|0
|14
|29
|Nokomis Boys
|15
|16
|27
|6
|64
Box Score
Gardiner
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Acadia Parker
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hunter Burgess
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Luke Lawrence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Braden Dorogi
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|11
|Kalvin Catchings
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|12
|Zachary Bailey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Wyatt Chadwick
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Colby Moody
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|21
|Dillon Elliott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Colton Dube
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Ryan Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|Anthony Rivera
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|TOTALS
|29
|11
|9
|2
|5
|9
Nokomis
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Kellen Peavey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Alex Grant
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Jake Noyes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Dawson Townsend
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Ace Flagg
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Grady Hartsgrove
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Cody Chretien
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Connor Sides
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Mason Hopkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Ethan Cole
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Hunter Flagg
|7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|32
|Cooper Flagg
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|2
|35
|Madden White
|15
|7
|7
|0
|1
|1
|TOTALS
|64
|28
|26
|2
|6
|9