Nokomis Boys Tame Gardiner Tigers 64-29 [STATS]

The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team continued to roll, beating the Gardiner Tigers 64-29 in Newport on Tuesday, January 11th. The Warriors held the Tigers scoreless in the 3rd Quarter.

Nokomis went out to an early 15-10 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-15 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 58-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Nokomis had 4 players in double figures. Madden White had a game high 15 points. Ace Flagg tossed in 13 points while Cooper Flagg had 11 points and Connor Sides finished with 10 points. The Warriors were 6-9 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, 1 each by Alex Grant and Hunter Flagg.

Gardiner was led by Braden Dorogi who had 9 points while Kalvin Catchinigs had 5 points. The Tigers were 5-9 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers on the night. Catchings and Colby Moody each had a 3-pointer.

Nokomis is 9-1 and will play at Mount Blue on Monday, January 17th

Gardiner is 1-5 and plays at Morse on Thursday, January 13th.

Thanks to Earl Anderson for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Gardiner Boys10501429
Nokomis Boys151627664

Box Score

Gardiner

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Acadia Parker211000
3Hunter Burgess211000
4Luke Lawrence000000
10Braden Dorogi944011
11Kalvin Catchings510122
12Zachary Bailey000000
14Wyatt Chadwick211000
20Colby Moody310100
21Dillon Elliott000000
22Colton Dube000000
24Ryan Moore100012
25Anthony Rivera522014
TOTALS29119259

Nokomis

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Kellen Peavey000000
4Alex Grant310100
5Jake Noyes000000
10Dawson Townsend422000
11Ace Flagg1477001
12Grady Hartsgrove000000
14Cody Chretien000000
15Connor Sides1055001
20Mason Hopkins000000
21Ethan Cole000000
23Hunter Flagg710144
32Cooper Flagg1155012
35Madden White1577011
TOTALS642826269
