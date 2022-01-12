Nokomis Boys Tame Gardiner Tigers 64-29 [STATS]

The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team continued to roll, beating the Gardiner Tigers 64-29 in Newport on Tuesday, January 11th. The Warriors held the Tigers scoreless in the 3rd Quarter.

Nokomis went out to an early 15-10 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-15 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 58-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Nokomis had 4 players in double figures. Madden White had a game high 15 points. Ace Flagg tossed in 13 points while Cooper Flagg had 11 points and Connor Sides finished with 10 points. The Warriors were 6-9 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, 1 each by Alex Grant and Hunter Flagg.

Gardiner was led by Braden Dorogi who had 9 points while Kalvin Catchinigs had 5 points. The Tigers were 5-9 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers on the night. Catchings and Colby Moody each had a 3-pointer.

Nokomis is 9-1 and will play at Mount Blue on Monday, January 17th

Gardiner is 1-5 and plays at Morse on Thursday, January 13th.

Thanks to Earl Anderson for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Gardiner Boys 10 5 0 14 29 Nokomis Boys 15 16 27 6 64

Box Score

Gardiner

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Acadia Parker 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 Hunter Burgess 2 1 1 0 0 0 4 Luke Lawrence 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Braden Dorogi 9 4 4 0 1 1 11 Kalvin Catchings 5 1 0 1 2 2 12 Zachary Bailey 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Wyatt Chadwick 2 1 1 0 0 0 20 Colby Moody 3 1 0 1 0 0 21 Dillon Elliott 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Colton Dube 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Ryan Moore 1 0 0 0 1 2 25 Anthony Rivera 5 2 2 0 1 4 TOTALS 29 11 9 2 5 9

Nokomis