Nokomis Boys Tame Mount Blue Cougars 86-52 [STATS]

The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team defeated the Mount Blue Cougars 86-52 in Newport on Thursday, December 23.

The game was close at the end of the 1st Quarter with Nokomis leading by 5 points 19-14. The Warriors outscored Mount Blue 24-14 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 43-28 lead at the end of the 1st Half. They extended their lead to 24 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter 66-42.

Nokomis was led by Madden White who scored a game high 24 points. Cooper Flagg finished with 23 points. The Warriors were 9-14 from the free throw line and drained 9 3-pointers on the night. Alex Grant and Madden White each had 3 3-pointers while Dawson Townsend, Grady Hartsgrove and Cody Chretien each chipped in 1 3-pointer.

Mount Blue was led by Evans Sterling with 15 points while Zach Poisson had 12 points. The Cougars were 10-13 from the free throw line. They had 4 3-pointers on the night with Evans Sterling hitting 2 3-pointerss and Zach Poisson and Chandler Biggs nailing the other 3-pointers.

Nokomis is now 3-1 and will play at Erskine Academy on Tuesday, December 28th at 6:30 p.m.

Mount Blue is 2-3 and will play host to Brewer on Tuesday, December 28th at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Earl Anderson for the stats

Linescore

1234T
Mount Blue Boys1414141052
Nokomis Boys1924232086

Box Score

Mount Blue

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
0Charles Stevens16330002
2Jayden Meader13110122
3Klay Dunning12000220
5Evans Sterling115642112
11Zach Poisson112541124
12Carter Norton12110000
14Chandler Briggs15101223
15Nolan Leso10000001
20Noah Prescott10000000
21Zak Koban14220001
23Joshua Greenlaw10000000
25Seth Pinkham11000120
30Justin Dill12000220
TOTALS15219154101315

Nokomis

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
2Kellen Peavey10000001
4Alex Grant19303002
5Jake Noyes11000122
10Dawson Townsend13101001
11Ace Flagg16220231
12Grady Hartsgrove17211220
14Cody Chretien13101000
15Connor Sides14220001
20Mason Hopkins10000000
21Ethan Cole10000000
23Hunter Flagg16330001
32Cooper Flagg12311110132
35Madden White124963343
TOTALS1863425991414
