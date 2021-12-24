Nokomis Boys Tame Mount Blue Cougars 86-52 [STATS]
The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team defeated the Mount Blue Cougars 86-52 in Newport on Thursday, December 23.
The game was close at the end of the 1st Quarter with Nokomis leading by 5 points 19-14. The Warriors outscored Mount Blue 24-14 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 43-28 lead at the end of the 1st Half. They extended their lead to 24 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter 66-42.
Nokomis was led by Madden White who scored a game high 24 points. Cooper Flagg finished with 23 points. The Warriors were 9-14 from the free throw line and drained 9 3-pointers on the night. Alex Grant and Madden White each had 3 3-pointers while Dawson Townsend, Grady Hartsgrove and Cody Chretien each chipped in 1 3-pointer.
Mount Blue was led by Evans Sterling with 15 points while Zach Poisson had 12 points. The Cougars were 10-13 from the free throw line. They had 4 3-pointers on the night with Evans Sterling hitting 2 3-pointerss and Zach Poisson and Chandler Biggs nailing the other 3-pointers.
Nokomis is now 3-1 and will play at Erskine Academy on Tuesday, December 28th at 6:30 p.m.
Mount Blue is 2-3 and will play host to Brewer on Tuesday, December 28th at 7 p.m.
Thanks to Coach Earl Anderson for the stats
Linescore
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Mount Blue Boys
|14
|14
|14
|10
|52
|Nokomis Boys
|19
|24
|23
|20
|86
Box Score
Mount Blue
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|0
|Charles Stevens
|1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Jayden Meader
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Klay Dunning
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Evans Sterling
|1
|15
|6
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|11
|Zach Poisson
|1
|12
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|12
|Carter Norton
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Chandler Briggs
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|15
|Nolan Leso
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Noah Prescott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Zak Koban
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Joshua Greenlaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Seth Pinkham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|30
|Justin Dill
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|52
|19
|15
|4
|10
|13
|15
Nokomis
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|2
|Kellen Peavey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Alex Grant
|1
|9
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Jake Noyes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|10
|Dawson Townsend
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Ace Flagg
|1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|12
|Grady Hartsgrove
|1
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|14
|Cody Chretien
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Connor Sides
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Mason Hopkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Ethan Cole
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Hunter Flagg
|1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|32
|Cooper Flagg
|1
|23
|11
|11
|0
|1
|3
|2
|35
|Madden White
|1
|24
|9
|6
|3
|3
|4
|3
|TOTALS
|1
|86
|34
|25
|9
|9
|14
|14