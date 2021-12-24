Nokomis Boys Tame Mount Blue Cougars 86-52 [STATS]

The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team defeated the Mount Blue Cougars 86-52 in Newport on Thursday, December 23.

The game was close at the end of the 1st Quarter with Nokomis leading by 5 points 19-14. The Warriors outscored Mount Blue 24-14 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 43-28 lead at the end of the 1st Half. They extended their lead to 24 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter 66-42.

Nokomis was led by Madden White who scored a game high 24 points. Cooper Flagg finished with 23 points. The Warriors were 9-14 from the free throw line and drained 9 3-pointers on the night. Alex Grant and Madden White each had 3 3-pointers while Dawson Townsend, Grady Hartsgrove and Cody Chretien each chipped in 1 3-pointer.

Mount Blue was led by Evans Sterling with 15 points while Zach Poisson had 12 points. The Cougars were 10-13 from the free throw line. They had 4 3-pointers on the night with Evans Sterling hitting 2 3-pointerss and Zach Poisson and Chandler Biggs nailing the other 3-pointers.

Nokomis is now 3-1 and will play at Erskine Academy on Tuesday, December 28th at 6:30 p.m.

Mount Blue is 2-3 and will play host to Brewer on Tuesday, December 28th at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Earl Anderson for the stats

Linescore

1 2 3 4 T Mount Blue Boys 14 14 14 10 52 Nokomis Boys 19 24 23 20 86

Box Score

Mount Blue

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 0 Charles Stevens 1 6 3 3 0 0 0 2 2 Jayden Meader 1 3 1 1 0 1 2 2 3 Klay Dunning 1 2 0 0 0 2 2 0 5 Evans Sterling 1 15 6 4 2 1 1 2 11 Zach Poisson 1 12 5 4 1 1 2 4 12 Carter Norton 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 Chandler Briggs 1 5 1 0 1 2 2 3 15 Nolan Leso 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 Noah Prescott 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Zak Koban 1 4 2 2 0 0 0 1 23 Joshua Greenlaw 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Seth Pinkham 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 30 Justin Dill 1 2 0 0 0 2 2 0 TOTALS 1 52 19 15 4 10 13 15

Nokomis