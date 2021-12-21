Nokomis Boys Top Skowhegan 59-41 [STATS]

The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team traveled to Skowhegan Monday night, December 20th, coming away with a 59-41 victory over the River Hawks.

Nokomis led 14-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 32-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors led 45-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Nokomis had 4 players in double figures. Cooper Flagg led all scorers with 15 points. Hunter Flagg had 14 points. Alex Grant had 12 points and Madden White finished with 10 points. The Warriors were 1-7 from the free throw line. Nokomis drained 8 3-pointers. Alex Grant had 4 3's, while Cooper Flagg had 3 3-pointers and Madden White the other 3-pointer.

Skowhegan was led by Collin LePage with 10 points while Levi Obert finished with 9 points. The River Hawks were 15-21 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers. Marshall Easler and Adam Savage each had a 3-pointer.

Nokomis is now 2-1 on the season. They will host Mt. Blue on Thursday, December 23rd at 6:30 p.m.

Skowhegan is 2-2 on the season. They will play at Erskine Academy on Thursday, December 23rd at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Nokomis Boys 14 18 13 14 59 Skowhegan Boys 8 8 12 12 41

Box Score

Nokomis

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 2 Kellen Peavey 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Alex Grant 1 12 4 0 4 0 0 1 5 Jake Noyes 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 Dawson Townsend 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 Ace Flagg 1 4 2 2 0 0 2 4 12 Grady Hartsgrove 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Cody Chretien 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Connor Sides 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 Mason Hopkins 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Ethan Cole 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Hunter Flagg 1 14 7 7 0 0 4 5 32 Cooper Flagg 1 15 6 3 3 0 0 2 35 Madden White 1 10 4 3 1 1 1 1 TOTALS 1 59 25 17 8 1 7 17

Skowhegan