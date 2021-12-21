Nokomis Boys Top Skowhegan 59-41 [STATS]

Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team traveled to Skowhegan Monday night, December 20th, coming away with a 59-41 victory over the River Hawks.

Nokomis led 14-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 32-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors led 45-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Nokomis had 4 players in double figures. Cooper Flagg led all scorers with 15 points. Hunter Flagg had 14 points. Alex Grant had 12 points and Madden White finished with 10 points. The Warriors were 1-7 from the free throw line. Nokomis drained 8 3-pointers. Alex Grant had 4 3's, while Cooper Flagg had 3 3-pointers and Madden White the other 3-pointer.

Skowhegan was led by Collin LePage with 10 points while Levi Obert finished with 9 points. The River Hawks were 15-21 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers. Marshall Easler and Adam Savage each had a 3-pointer.

Nokomis is now 2-1 on the season. They will host Mt. Blue on Thursday, December 23rd at 6:30 p.m.

Skowhegan is 2-2 on the season. They will play at Erskine Academy on Thursday, December 23rd at 6:30 p.m.

To nominate someone for the Athlete of the Week, please do so HERE

Line Score

1234T
Nokomis Boys1418131459
Skowhegan Boys88121241

Box Score

Nokomis

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
2Kellen Peavey10000000
4Alex Grant112404001
5Jake Noyes10000002
10Dawson Townsend12110001
11Ace Flagg14220024
12Grady Hartsgrove10000000
14Cody Chretien10000000
15Connor Sides12110001
20Mason Hopkins10000000
21Ethan Cole10000000
23Hunter Flagg114770045
32Cooper Flagg115633002
35Madden White110431111
TOTALS159251781717

Skowhegan

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
2Brayden Saucier10000000
3Quintcey McCray10000000
4Marshall Easler13101001
10Payson Washburn13000340
11Joey Godin10000000
14Tate Jewell10000000
15Levi Obert19330331
20Ryan Donoghue12110000
22Jack Donoghue10000000
23Patrick McKenney10000000
32Kyle LePage16220245
33Collin LePage110330462
34Adam Savage18211344
TOTALS14112102152113

 

Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top