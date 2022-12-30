Nokomis Girls Continue Winning Ways Beat Messalonskee 49-26 [STATS]

The Nokomis Girls Basketball Team continued their winning ways, beating the Messalonskee Eagles 49-26 on Thursday, December 29th.

Nokomis jumped out to a 12-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and then led 30-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors led 43-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Nokomis was led by Camryn and Raegan King each of whom finished with 16 points. Raegan had 3 3-pointers while Camryn had 1 3-pointer. Emberli Michaud also had a 3-pointer for the Warriors. Nokomis went 12-18 from the free throw line.

Messalonskee was led by Ashley Mullin with 10 points. Candace Pelotte had 7 points. Chloe Michaud had a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 5-10 from the free throw line.

Nokomis is 4-1 on the season and will host Lawrence on Tuesday, January 3rd at 6:30 p.m.

Messalonskee is 0-5 and will look for their 1st win when they host Skowhegan on Saturday, December 31st at 11:30 a.m.

Thanks to Nokomis Coach Chelsea Crockett for the stats!

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games December 26th to December 31st need to be received by January 2nd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Nokomis Girls 12 18 13 6 49 Messalonskee Girls 8 8 3 7 26

Box Score

Nokomis

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Camryn King 16 4 1 5 6 Emberli Michaud 5 1 1 - - Danica Migliore 0 - - - - Alexa Brann 2 1 - - - Kristen Condon 0 - - - - Eliya Drummond 0 - - - - Raegan King 16 3 3 1 2 Brianna Townsend 7 2 - 3 6 Emma Marble 0 - - - - Brylee Beaulieu 0 - - - - Alaina Donahue 0 - - - - Addison Hawthorne 3 - - 3 4 Elizabeth Parker 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 49 11 5 12 18

Messalonskee