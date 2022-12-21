Nokomis Girls Rally to Beat Skowhegan 48-42 [STATS]

Trailing 26-20 at the end of the 1st Half the Nokomis Girl's Basketball Team exploded for 20 points in the 3rd Quarter and beat the Skowhegan River Hawks 48-42 in Skowhegan on Tuesday, December 20th.

Nokomis led 13-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Skowhegan outscored Nokomis 15-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take the 26-20 lead at the Half. Nokomis outscored Skowhegan 20-13 in the 3rd Quarter and 7-3 in the final Quarter for the win.

Camryn King led the Warriors with 20 points. Brianna Townsend had 12 points. Nokomis drained 4 3-pointers and were 10-15 from the free throw line. Townsend had 2 3-pointers and King and Danica Migliore each added 1 3-pointer.

Skowhegan was led by Ally Frey with 11 points. Maddy Morris and Annabelle Morris each had 8 points. The River Hawks were 8-11 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Maddy Morris had 2 3-pointers. Arianna Lewis, Anabelle Morris, Julia Fitzgerald and Ally Frey each had 1 3-pointer.

Nokomis is now 1-1. They play host to Mount Blue on Thursday, December 22nd at 6:30 p.m.

Skowhegan is now 2-2. They travel to South China to play Erskine Academy on Thursday, December 22nd at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Chelsea Crockett for the stats

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games December 19th to December 24th need to be received by December 26th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

You can vote in the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week Poll HERE. Voting ends Thursday night, December 22nd at 11:59 p.m. You can vote as often as you wish.

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Nokomis Girls 13 8 20 7 48 Skowhegan Girls 11 15 13 3 42

Box Score

Nokomis

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Camryn King 20 6 1 5 6 Emberli Michaud 0 - - - - Danica Migliore 6 1 1 1 2 Alexa Brann 0 - - - - Kristen Condon 0 - - - - Eliya Drummond 0 - - - - Raegan King 3 - - 3 4 Brianna Townsend 12 3 2 - 1 Emma Marble 0 - - - - Brylee Beaulieu 0 - - - - Alaina Donahue 0 - - - - Addison Hawthorne 7 3 - 1 2 Elizabeth Parker 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 48 13 4 10 15

Skowhegan