Nokomis Warriors Top Waterville 10-3

The Nokomis Warrior's Baseball Team was too much for the Waterville Panthers on Monday, May 2nd winning 10-3, thanks to a 6-run 4th inning.

Nokomis had 13 hits on the afternoon. Owen Upton, batting leadoff was 2-2 with a homer and double, driving in 2 runs. Cody Chretien and Mike Scharf each had 2 hits. Mason Hopkins had a single and double and drove in 3 runs. Grady Hartsgrove and Connor Sides each had a double. Jordan Hawthorne, Marten Dunn and Jacob Neumayer each had a single.

For the Warriors Jacob Neumayer went 6.1 innings on the mound. He struck out 12 and walked 2, scattering 5 hits. Mason Hopkins came on in relief, getting the final 2 outs of the game.

For Waterville, Ben Foster went 3.2 innings, allowing 11 hits and 10 runs, 5 of which were earned. He struck out 6 and walked 1. Xavier Hamlin pitched the final 3.1 innings, allowing just 2 hits while striking out 3.

Joe Hamelin had a triple and single for Waterville, driving in 2 runs. Garrett Gendreau, Spencer Minihan, Chris Nawful and Adam Sirois each had a single.

Nokomis is now 4-2 on the season and will play at Foxcroft Academy on Wednesday, May 4th at 4:30 p.m.

Waterville is 2-3 and will play at home against Maranacook on Thursday, May 5th at 4 p.m.

(Stats via Gamechanger)