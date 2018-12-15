North Dakota St Punches Ticket To Title Game [VIDEO]

As the UMaine Black Bears await the Eastern Washington University Eagles in today's national semi-final playoff game, they now know if they get to a national title game it would be against the powerhouse North Dakota State Bison.

The Bison ripped South Dakota State 44-21 in Friday night's other semi-final at the Fargo Dome.

QB Easton Stick totaled 316 yards of offense and four touchdowns. He threw for 169 yards and ran for 147.

NDSU will make a seventh appearance in the last eight years and the Bison will try to set a NCAA record by winning a 7th NCAA title on January 5th in Frisco, Texas.