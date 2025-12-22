Northern Maine Class A,B,C,D, S Girl’s and Boy’s Heal Point Standings – December 21
Here are the Northern Maine Class A,B,C,D and S Boy's and Girl's Basketball Heal Point Standings as of Sunday morning, December 21st.
These reflect games reported to the MPA.
Class A Boys -Top 8 Teams Qualify.
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Camden Hills
|6-0
|18.210
|2
|Bangor
|3-2
|9.637
|3
|Mt. Blue
|4-1
|8.526
|4
|Brunswick
|4-1
|8.217
|5
|Edward Little
|3-2
|7.346
|6
|Skowhegan
|3-3
|3.580
|7
|Hampden Academy
|2-2
|2.476
|8
|Oxford Hills
|1-3
|2.469
|9
|Brewer
|1-3
|2.346
|9
|Lewiston
|2-2
|2.346
|11
|Messalonskee
|1-4
|1.242
|12
|Mt. Ararat
|1-4
|0.556
Class B Boys - Top 9 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Hermon
|4-1
|17.469
|2
|Cony
|4-0
|10.910
|3
|MDI
|3-1
|9.321
|4
|Erskine Acad.
|3-1
|7.052
|5
|Gardiner
|3-1
|5.926
|6
|Belfast
|1-4
|4.630
|7
|Ellsworth
|4-2
|4.409
|8
|Nokomis
|3-2
|4.198
|9
|Lawrence
|3-3
|2.639
|10
|Presque Isle
|2-2
|2.063
|11
|John Bapst
|1-4
|0.714
|12
|Waterville
|0-5
|0.000
|12
|Old Town
|0-5
|0.000
Class C Boys - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Mattanawcook Acad
|6-0
|10.687
|2
|Caribou
|4-0
|10.309
|3
|Fort Kent
|3-1
|7.877
|4
|Foxcroft Academy
|5-1
|7.557
|5
|Sumner
|4-1
|7.222
|6
|Washington Academy
|4-2
|6.852
|7
|Orono
|4-1
|4.118
|8
|Dexter
|1-5
|3.272
|9
|GSA
|1-3
|3.086
|10
|Central
|3-3
|2.716
|11
|Calais
|1-5
|2.099
|12
|MCI
|1-5
|1.111
|13
|Bucksport
|1-3
|1.049
|14
|Houlton
|0-4
|0.000
Class D Boys - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Machias
|6-0
|12.585
|2
|Bangor Christian
|4-1
|9.815
|3
|Fort Fairfield
|5-0
|8.025
|3
|Madawaska
|5-0
|8.025
|5
|Hodgdon
|4-1
|7.099
|6
|Piscataquis
|3-2
|6.783
|7
|Stearns
|3-3
|6.296
|8
|Central Aroostook
|2-2
|5.988
|9
|Schenck
|4-1
|5.802
|10
|Penobscot Valley
|2-3
|4.074
|11
|Woodland
|1-2
|3.086
|11
|Southern Aroostook
|2-3
|3.086
|13
|Narraguagus
|3-2
|2.099
|14
|Lee Academy
|1-3
|0.988
|15
|Penquis Valley
|0-4
|0.000
Class S North Boys - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Washburn
|4-2
|4.074
|2
|Katahdin
|2-3
|3.704
|3
|Jonesport-Beals
|2-1
|2.654
|4
|Shead
|2-4
|2.037
|5
|Van Buren
|2-3
|1.543
|6
|Wisdom
|1-4
|0.556
|6
|Easton
|1-2
|0.556
|8
|Ashland
|0-5
|0.000
|8
|Deer Isle-Stonington
|0-6
|0.000
|8
|East Grand
|0-3
|0.000
Class A North Girls - Top 8 Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Camden Hills
|4-1
|14.575
|2
|Mt. Ararat
|5-0
|11.096
|3
|Bangor
|3-1
|10.065
|4
|Edward Little
|4-1
|9.793
|5
|Brunswick
|3-2
|8.210
|6
|Skowhegan
|3-2
|2.484
|7
|Brewer
|1-4
|2.469
|8
|Hampden Academy
|3-1
|2.346
|9
|Lewiston
|2-2
|1.111
|10
|Messalonskee
|1-4
|0.556
|11
|Mt. Blue
|0-5
|0.000
|11
|Oxford Hills
|0-5
|0.000
Class B North Girls - Top 9 Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Ellsworth
|5-0
|10.765
|2
|Lawrence
|4-0
|10.403
|3
|Old Town
|4-0
|9.308
|4
|Gardiner
|4-0
|8.765
|5
|Hermon
|3-2
|7.284
|6
|MDI
|4-1
|6.914
|7
|Erskine Academy
|3-1
|6.242
|8
|Presque Isle
|4-1
|5.386
|9
|Cony
|2-2
|3.594
|10
|Belfast
|1-4
|3.395
|11
|Waterville
|1-4
|2.288
|12
|John Bapst
|2-3
|2.078
|13
|Nokomis
|0-5
|0.000
Class C North Girls - Top 10 Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Mattanawcook Academy
|5-0
|9.259
|2
|Foxcroft Academy
|5-1
|8.296
|3
|GSA
|4-0
|6.667
|4
|Calais
|2-3
|4.259
|5
|Sumner
|3-2
|4.198
|6
|Dexter
|2-2
|3.333
|7
|Caribou
|2-2
|1.667
|7
|Central
|2-4
|1.667
|9
|Orono
|1-3
|1.111
|10
|Bucksport
|1-4
|0.556
|11
|Washington Academy
|1-4
|0.556
|12
|Fort Kent
|0-4
|0.000
|12
|Houlton
|0-5
|0.000
|12
|MCI
|0-6
|0.000
Class D North Girls - Top 10 Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Bangor Christian
|5-0
|12.346
|2
|Narraguagus
|5-0
|8.642
|3
|Machias
|4-1
|7.654
|4
|Central Aroostook
|4-0
|6.605
|5
|Fort Fairfield
|2-3
|4.074
|6
|Southern Aroostook
|3-2
|3.704
|7
|Penobscot Valley
|2-1
|2.778
|8
|Hodgdon
|2-2
|1.543
|9
|Lee Academy
|1-3
|1.046
|10
|Stearns
|1-1
|0.556
|10
|Woodland
|1-2
|0.556
|12
|Madawaska
|0-5
|0.000
|12
|Penquis Valley
|0-2
|0.000
|12
|Schenck
|0-2
|0.000
Class S North Girls - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Katahdin
|5-0
|9.753
|2
|Wisdom
|5-0
|8.580
|3
|Ashland
|3-2
|5.000
|4
|Jonesport-Beals
|1-2
|3.086
|5
|Shead
|3-3
|2.654
|6
|Deer Isle-Stonington
|3-3
|2.099
|7
|Van Buren
|2-3
|1.543
|8
|Easton
|2-2
|1.111
|9
|Washburn
|1-5
|0.556
|10
|East Grand
|0-4
|0.000
