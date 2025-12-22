Here are the Northern Maine Class A,B,C,D and S Boy's and Girl's Basketball Heal Point Standings as of Sunday morning, December 21st.

These reflect games reported to the MPA.

Class A Boys -Top 8 Teams Qualify.

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Camden Hills 6-0 18.210 2 Bangor 3-2 9.637 3 Mt. Blue 4-1 8.526 4 Brunswick 4-1 8.217 5 Edward Little 3-2 7.346 6 Skowhegan 3-3 3.580 7 Hampden Academy 2-2 2.476 8 Oxford Hills 1-3 2.469 9 Brewer 1-3 2.346 9 Lewiston 2-2 2.346 11 Messalonskee 1-4 1.242 12 Mt. Ararat 1-4 0.556

Class B Boys - Top 9 Teams Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Hermon 4-1 17.469 2 Cony 4-0 10.910 3 MDI 3-1 9.321 4 Erskine Acad. 3-1 7.052 5 Gardiner 3-1 5.926 6 Belfast 1-4 4.630 7 Ellsworth 4-2 4.409 8 Nokomis 3-2 4.198 9 Lawrence 3-3 2.639 10 Presque Isle 2-2 2.063 11 John Bapst 1-4 0.714 12 Waterville 0-5 0.000 12 Old Town 0-5 0.000

Class C Boys - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Mattanawcook Acad 6-0 10.687 2 Caribou 4-0 10.309 3 Fort Kent 3-1 7.877 4 Foxcroft Academy 5-1 7.557 5 Sumner 4-1 7.222 6 Washington Academy 4-2 6.852 7 Orono 4-1 4.118 8 Dexter 1-5 3.272 9 GSA 1-3 3.086 10 Central 3-3 2.716 11 Calais 1-5 2.099 12 MCI 1-5 1.111 13 Bucksport 1-3 1.049 14 Houlton 0-4 0.000

Class D Boys - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Machias 6-0 12.585 2 Bangor Christian 4-1 9.815 3 Fort Fairfield 5-0 8.025 3 Madawaska 5-0 8.025 5 Hodgdon 4-1 7.099 6 Piscataquis 3-2 6.783 7 Stearns 3-3 6.296 8 Central Aroostook 2-2 5.988 9 Schenck 4-1 5.802 10 Penobscot Valley 2-3 4.074 11 Woodland 1-2 3.086 11 Southern Aroostook 2-3 3.086 13 Narraguagus 3-2 2.099 14 Lee Academy 1-3 0.988 15 Penquis Valley 0-4 0.000

Class S North Boys - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Washburn 4-2 4.074 2 Katahdin 2-3 3.704 3 Jonesport-Beals 2-1 2.654 4 Shead 2-4 2.037 5 Van Buren 2-3 1.543 6 Wisdom 1-4 0.556 6 Easton 1-2 0.556 8 Ashland 0-5 0.000 8 Deer Isle-Stonington 0-6 0.000 8 East Grand 0-3 0.000

Class A North Girls - Top 8 Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Camden Hills 4-1 14.575 2 Mt. Ararat 5-0 11.096 3 Bangor 3-1 10.065 4 Edward Little 4-1 9.793 5 Brunswick 3-2 8.210 6 Skowhegan 3-2 2.484 7 Brewer 1-4 2.469 8 Hampden Academy 3-1 2.346 9 Lewiston 2-2 1.111 10 Messalonskee 1-4 0.556 11 Mt. Blue 0-5 0.000 11 Oxford Hills 0-5 0.000

Class B North Girls - Top 9 Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Ellsworth 5-0 10.765 2 Lawrence 4-0 10.403 3 Old Town 4-0 9.308 4 Gardiner 4-0 8.765 5 Hermon 3-2 7.284 6 MDI 4-1 6.914 7 Erskine Academy 3-1 6.242 8 Presque Isle 4-1 5.386 9 Cony 2-2 3.594 10 Belfast 1-4 3.395 11 Waterville 1-4 2.288 12 John Bapst 2-3 2.078 13 Nokomis 0-5 0.000

Class C North Girls - Top 10 Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Mattanawcook Academy 5-0 9.259 2 Foxcroft Academy 5-1 8.296 3 GSA 4-0 6.667 4 Calais 2-3 4.259 5 Sumner 3-2 4.198 6 Dexter 2-2 3.333 7 Caribou 2-2 1.667 7 Central 2-4 1.667 9 Orono 1-3 1.111 10 Bucksport 1-4 0.556 11 Washington Academy 1-4 0.556 12 Fort Kent 0-4 0.000 12 Houlton 0-5 0.000 12 MCI 0-6 0.000

Class D North Girls - Top 10 Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Bangor Christian 5-0 12.346 2 Narraguagus 5-0 8.642 3 Machias 4-1 7.654 4 Central Aroostook 4-0 6.605 5 Fort Fairfield 2-3 4.074 6 Southern Aroostook 3-2 3.704 7 Penobscot Valley 2-1 2.778 8 Hodgdon 2-2 1.543 9 Lee Academy 1-3 1.046 10 Stearns 1-1 0.556 10 Woodland 1-2 0.556 12 Madawaska 0-5 0.000 12 Penquis Valley 0-2 0.000 12 Schenck 0-2 0.000

Class S North Girls - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Katahdin 5-0 9.753 2 Wisdom 5-0 8.580 3 Ashland 3-2 5.000 4 Jonesport-Beals 1-2 3.086 5 Shead 3-3 2.654 6 Deer Isle-Stonington 3-3 2.099 7 Van Buren 2-3 1.543 8 Easton 2-2 1.111 9 Washburn 1-5 0.556 10 East Grand 0-4 0.000