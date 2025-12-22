Northern Maine Class A,B,C,D, S Girl&#8217;s and Boy&#8217;s Heal Point Standings &#8211; December 21

Northern Maine Class A,B,C,D, S Girl’s and Boy’s Heal Point Standings – December 21

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Northern Maine Class A,B,C,D and S Boy's and Girl's Basketball Heal Point Standings as of Sunday morning, December 21st.

These reflect games reported to the MPA.

Class A Boys -Top 8 Teams Qualify.

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Camden Hills6-018.210
2Bangor3-29.637
3Mt. Blue4-18.526
4Brunswick4-18.217
5Edward Little3-27.346
6Skowhegan3-33.580
7Hampden Academy2-22.476
8Oxford Hills1-32.469
9Brewer1-32.346
9Lewiston2-22.346
11Messalonskee1-41.242
12Mt. Ararat1-40.556

Class B Boys - Top 9 Teams Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Hermon4-117.469
2Cony4-010.910
3MDI3-19.321
4Erskine Acad.3-17.052
5Gardiner3-15.926
6Belfast1-44.630
7Ellsworth4-24.409
8Nokomis3-24.198
9Lawrence3-32.639
10Presque Isle2-22.063
11John Bapst1-40.714
12Waterville0-50.000
12Old Town0-50.000

Class C Boys - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Mattanawcook Acad6-010.687
2Caribou4-010.309
3Fort Kent3-17.877
4Foxcroft Academy5-17.557
5Sumner4-17.222
6Washington Academy4-26.852
7Orono4-14.118
8Dexter1-53.272
9GSA1-33.086
10Central3-32.716
11Calais1-52.099
12MCI1-51.111
13Bucksport1-31.049
14Houlton0-40.000

Class D Boys - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Machias6-012.585
2Bangor Christian4-19.815
3Fort Fairfield5-08.025
3Madawaska5-08.025
5Hodgdon4-17.099
6Piscataquis3-26.783
7Stearns3-36.296
8Central Aroostook2-25.988
9Schenck4-15.802
10Penobscot Valley2-34.074
11Woodland1-23.086
11Southern Aroostook2-33.086
13Narraguagus3-22.099
14Lee Academy1-30.988
15Penquis Valley0-40.000

Class S North Boys - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Washburn4-24.074
2Katahdin2-33.704
3Jonesport-Beals2-12.654
4Shead2-42.037
5Van Buren2-31.543
6Wisdom1-40.556
6Easton1-20.556
8Ashland0-50.000
8Deer Isle-Stonington0-60.000
8East Grand0-30.000

Class A North Girls - Top 8 Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Camden Hills4-114.575
2Mt. Ararat5-011.096
3Bangor3-110.065
4Edward Little4-19.793
5Brunswick3-28.210
6Skowhegan3-22.484
7Brewer1-42.469
8Hampden Academy3-12.346
9Lewiston2-21.111
10Messalonskee1-40.556
11Mt. Blue0-50.000
11Oxford Hills0-50.000

Class B North Girls - Top 9 Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Ellsworth5-010.765
2Lawrence4-010.403
3Old Town4-09.308
4Gardiner4-08.765
5Hermon3-27.284
6MDI4-16.914
7Erskine Academy3-16.242
8Presque Isle4-15.386
9Cony2-23.594
10Belfast1-43.395
11Waterville1-42.288
12John Bapst2-32.078
13Nokomis0-50.000

Class C North Girls - Top 10 Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Mattanawcook Academy5-09.259
2Foxcroft Academy5-18.296
3GSA4-06.667
4Calais2-34.259
5Sumner3-24.198
6Dexter2-23.333
7Caribou2-21.667
7Central2-41.667
9Orono1-31.111
10Bucksport1-40.556
11Washington Academy1-40.556
12Fort Kent0-40.000
12Houlton0-50.000
12MCI0-60.000

Class D North Girls - Top 10 Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Bangor Christian5-012.346
2Narraguagus5-08.642
3Machias4-17.654
4Central Aroostook4-06.605
5Fort Fairfield2-34.074
6Southern Aroostook3-23.704
7Penobscot Valley2-12.778
8Hodgdon2-21.543
9Lee Academy1-31.046
10Stearns1-10.556
10Woodland1-20.556
12Madawaska0-50.000
12Penquis Valley0-20.000
12Schenck0-20.000

Class S North Girls - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Katahdin5-09.753
2Wisdom5-08.580
3Ashland3-25.000
4Jonesport-Beals1-23.086
5Shead3-32.654
6Deer Isle-Stonington3-32.099
7Van Buren2-31.543
8Easton2-21.111
9Washburn1-50.556
10East Grand0-40.000
