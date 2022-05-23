Northern Maine Class C Baseball Heal Point Standings

Northern Maine Class C Baseball Heal Point Standings

Photo Chris Popper

There is just a week and a half left in the 2022 Baseball regular season, with the last countable game needing to be played by Wednesday June 1st. There's still a lot of baseball to be played with teams trying to fit in all 16 games.

All teams qualify for the playoffs. Best of luck

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Bucksport12-1140.649
2Mattanawcook7-6113.241
3Fort Kent7-3101.142
4Orono7-592.402
5Houlton6-386.713
6Central5-674.814
7Mount View8-572.702
8Dexter4-555.850
9MCI4-949.784
10Washington Acad5-745.001
11Calais6-528.909
12PCHS2-927.212
13Penquis3-725.636
14GSA3-925.577
15Narraguagus3-713.346
16Sumner3-105.000
Categories: High School Baseball, High School Sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top