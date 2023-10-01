Old Town and Hermon Girls Battle to 2-2 Double OT Tie

The Old Town and Hermon Girls Soccer Teams battled to a 2-2 tie at Victory Field in Old Town on Saturday, September 30th.

The Coyotes led 1-0 in the 1st Half and then led 2-0 before Hermon scored 2 unanswered goals.

Scoring

Old Town - Alexis DeGrasse goal @ 31:17 mark, assisted my Saige Evans

Old Town Karina Dumond goal @ 24:54 in the second half, shot outside of the 18.

Hermon - Sam Grover goal @ 7:20 in the second half

Hermon - Natalie Tardie goal @ 2:56 off a corner kick by Madison Stewart

Old Town is now 6-2-1 and will host Ellsworth on Wednesday October 4 at 6 p.m.

Hermon is now 5-3-1 and will host Presque Isle on Tuesday, October 3rd at 5 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Dubois for the stats.

