Old Town Beats Ellsworth 8-2 as Gifford K’s 16

The Old Town Coyotes beat the Ellsworth Eagles 8-2 on Monday, May 8th in Ellsworth as future Maine Black Bear Gabe Gifford struck out 16 Eagles.

Gifford went 6.2 innings allowing just 4 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 16 and walked 5. Owen Rand came on in relief, getting the final out.

Gifford batting leadoff for Old Town helped himself at the plate. He was 2-3 with a double, driving in a run, walking twice and scoring twice. Brendan Mahaney hit a home run and drove in 2. Matt Brawn was 4-4 with a double and drove in a run. Lucas Moore was 2-3 with a double and RBI. Preston Vose, and James Dumond singled for the Coyotes.

Miles Palmer went 3.1 innings for Ellsworth. He allowed 6 hits and 3 runs, striking out 5 and walking 6. Braydon King pitched the final 3.2 innings, allowing 5 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 3.

Peter Keblinsky, Camden Barker, Wyatt Bragdon and Thomas Jude singled for the Eagles.

Ellsworth is now 3-3. They play Brewer Wednesday at 4:30 at home and Hermon Saturday, at 12 noon.at home

Old Town is now 6-1. They play host to MDI on Tuesday, May 9th at 4:30 p.m.

