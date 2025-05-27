The Old Town Softball Team beat the MDI Trojans 13-2 on Tuesday, May 27th in Old Town, scoring 4 runs in the 3rd inning and 6 runs in the 4th inning in a game stopped after 5 innings because of the 10-run rule.

Haley Sirois was in the circle for the Coyotes. She struck out 10, allowing just 5 hits, to pick up the win for Old Town.

Taylor Grant started for MDI and allowed 5 hits and 9 runs in 3 innings. She struck out 3 and walked 2. Ella Watson pitched the final inning, allowing 3 hits and 4 runs, walking 2.

Hannah Lawson had a double for MDI, driving in a run. Watson, Ali Horner, Cate Brown and Genevieve Lapointe had singles for MDI.

Natalie Fournier and Arabel Milligan each had 2 hits, including a double. Lindsay Mockler had a double. Emily Wheller, Haley Sirois, Taylor Madden and Brianna Trimm each had a single.

MDI is now 6-5. They will host Brewer on Thursday, May 29th at 4:30

Old Town is 10-3 and will play a doubleheader up in Caribou on Saturday, May 31st with games at Noon and 2 p.m.

MDI-Old Town Softball May 27

