Old Town Boys Beat John Bapst 68-58 [STATS]
The Old Town Boys Basketball Team beat John Bapst 68-58 at Mackenzie Gymnasium on Tuesday night, January 21st in a game broadcast on Ticket TV
The Crusaders led 18-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-22 at the end of the 1st Half. Old Town led 48-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Emmitt Byther had a game-high 26 points, going 15-18 from the free throw line for the Coyotes, including a 3-pointer. Brady Paradis had 14 points and Brooks Vose had 10 points with a 3-pointer. Ethan Closson, Jack DeGrasse and Charlie DeGrasse each had a 3-pointer. .The Coyotes were 22-31 from the free throw line.
John Bapst was led by Izak Robichaud with 19 points including 4 3-pointers. Elmer Robichaud finished with 14 points and Colby Haggerty had 11 points with 3 3-pointrs. Matt Finelli and Zac Babcock each had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 3-5 from the free throw line.
Old Town is now 6-7. They will host Hermon on Thursday, January 23rd at 7 p.m.
John Bapst is now 3-8. They will host Orono on Thursday, January 23rd at 6:30 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|John Bapst Boys
|11
|11
|8
|28
|58
|Old Town Boys
|18
|15
|15
|20
|68
Box Score
John Bapst
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Keegan Clark
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Izak Robichaud
|19
|3
|4
|1
|2
|Carter Ouellette
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Micha Kennedy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Arturo Forester
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Asa Sinclair-Steele
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Elmer Robichaud
|14
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Kam Weymouth
|3
|1
|-
|1
|1
|Aidan Oellette
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Colby Haggerty
|11
|1
|3
|-
|-
|Connor Lutick
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Matt Finelli
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Kullen Somes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zac Babcock
|4
|-
|1
|1
|2
|Ty Williams
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|58
|14
|9
|3
|5
Old Town
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Jack DeGrasse
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Ethan Closson
|7
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Charlie DeGrasse
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Tripp Louis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tyler Priest
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jack Brawn
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Alexander Bean
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|Mackinnon Speed
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brooks Vose
|10
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Emmitt Byther
|26
|4
|1
|15
|18
|Trenton Seavey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brandon Schanz
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brady Paradis
|14
|7
|-
|-
|1
|TOTALS
|68
|14
|6
|22
|31
Barstool's Dave Portnoy Reviews Maine Pizza Places, Ranked