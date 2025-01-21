Old Town Boys Beat John Bapst 68-58 [STATS]

The Old Town Boys Basketball Team beat John Bapst 68-58 at Mackenzie Gymnasium on Tuesday night, January 21st in a game broadcast on Ticket TV

The Crusaders led 18-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-22 at the end of the 1st Half. Old Town led 48-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Emmitt Byther had a game-high 26 points, going 15-18 from the free throw line for the Coyotes, including a 3-pointer. Brady Paradis had 14 points and Brooks Vose had 10 points with a 3-pointer. Ethan Closson, Jack DeGrasse and Charlie DeGrasse each had a 3-pointer. .The Coyotes were 22-31 from the free throw line.

John Bapst was led by Izak Robichaud with 19 points including 4 3-pointers. Elmer Robichaud finished with 14 points and Colby Haggerty had 11 points with 3 3-pointrs. Matt Finelli and Zac Babcock each had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 3-5 from the free throw line.

Old Town is now 6-7. They will host Hermon on Thursday, January 23rd at 7 p.m.

John Bapst is now 3-8. They will host Orono on Thursday, January 23rd at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
John Bapst Boys111182858
Old Town  Boys1815152068

 

Box Score

John Bapst

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Keegan Clark0----
Izak Robichaud193412
Carter Ouellette0----
Micha Kennedy0----
Arturo Forester21---
Asa Sinclair-Steele0----
Elmer Robichaud147---
Kam Weymouth31-11
Aidan Oellette21---
Colby Haggerty1113--
Connor Lutick0----
Matt Finelli3-1--
Kullen Somes0----
Zac Babcock4-112
Ty Williams0----
TOTALS5814935

Old Town

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jack DeGrasse3-1--
Ethan Closson71124
Charlie DeGrasse511--
Tripp Louis0----
Tyler Priest0----
Jack Brawn1--12
Alexander Bean2--22
Mackinnon Speed0----
Brooks Vose101224
Emmitt Byther26411518
Trenton Seavey0----
Brandon Schanz0----
Brady Paradis147--1
TOTALS681462231
