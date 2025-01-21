Old Town Boys Beat John Bapst 68-58 [STATS]

The Old Town Boys Basketball Team beat John Bapst 68-58 at Mackenzie Gymnasium on Tuesday night, January 21st in a game broadcast on Ticket TV

The Crusaders led 18-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-22 at the end of the 1st Half. Old Town led 48-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Emmitt Byther had a game-high 26 points, going 15-18 from the free throw line for the Coyotes, including a 3-pointer. Brady Paradis had 14 points and Brooks Vose had 10 points with a 3-pointer. Ethan Closson, Jack DeGrasse and Charlie DeGrasse each had a 3-pointer. .The Coyotes were 22-31 from the free throw line.

John Bapst was led by Izak Robichaud with 19 points including 4 3-pointers. Elmer Robichaud finished with 14 points and Colby Haggerty had 11 points with 3 3-pointrs. Matt Finelli and Zac Babcock each had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 3-5 from the free throw line.

Old Town is now 6-7. They will host Hermon on Thursday, January 23rd at 7 p.m.

John Bapst is now 3-8. They will host Orono on Thursday, January 23rd at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T John Bapst Boys 11 11 8 28 58 Old Town Boys 18 15 15 20 68

Box Score

John Bapst

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Keegan Clark 0 - - - - Izak Robichaud 19 3 4 1 2 Carter Ouellette 0 - - - - Micha Kennedy 0 - - - - Arturo Forester 2 1 - - - Asa Sinclair-Steele 0 - - - - Elmer Robichaud 14 7 - - - Kam Weymouth 3 1 - 1 1 Aidan Oellette 2 1 - - - Colby Haggerty 11 1 3 - - Connor Lutick 0 - - - - Matt Finelli 3 - 1 - - Kullen Somes 0 - - - - Zac Babcock 4 - 1 1 2 Ty Williams 0 - - - - TOTALS 58 14 9 3 5

Old Town

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jack DeGrasse 3 - 1 - - Ethan Closson 7 1 1 2 4 Charlie DeGrasse 5 1 1 - - Tripp Louis 0 - - - - Tyler Priest 0 - - - - Jack Brawn 1 - - 1 2 Alexander Bean 2 - - 2 2 Mackinnon Speed 0 - - - - Brooks Vose 10 1 2 2 4 Emmitt Byther 26 4 1 15 18 Trenton Seavey 0 - - - - Brandon Schanz 0 - - - - Brady Paradis 14 7 - - 1 TOTALS 68 14 6 22 31

