Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores of games played and reported on Saturday, September 21st.

Check back everyday Tuesday-Sunday as we will post all the scores reporte

Field Hockey

Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 0 Oxford Hills 0

Biddefird 5 Scarborough 0

Boothbay 4 Sacopee Valley 0

Brewer 8 Oxford Hills 0

Cape Elizabeth 3 York 0

Cheverus 10 South Portlan/Westbrook 0

Erskine Academy 6 Waterville 1

Falmouth 12 Portland/Deering 0

Gorham 5 Bonny Eagle 1

Leavitt 6 Lincoln Academy 0

Lisbon 12 Telstar 0

Morse 11 Oceansice 0

Old Town 3 Piscataquis 2

Skpowhegan 5 Messalonskee 2

Spruce Mountain 3 Oak Hill 1

Boys Soccer

Bucksport 5 Dexter 1

GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 1 Fort Kent 0

Katahdin 5 Southern Aroostook 1

Madawaska 2 Fort Fairfield 1

Monmouth Academy 2 Lisbon 0

Mountain Valley 2 Maranacook 1

Orono 3 Washington Academy 2

Sanford 4 Bonny Eagle 2

York 4 Poland 0

Girls Soccer

Cony 6 Leavitt 2

Houlton/GHS 4 Stearns/Schenck 1

Katahdin 6 Southern Aroostook 1

Madawaska 3 Fort Fairfield 2

Poland 1 York 0

Shead 5 Narraguagus 0

Sumner 1 Deer Isle-Stonington 0

Volleyball

Jonesport-Beals 3 Sumenr 2

Medomak Valley 3 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Narraguagus 3 Calais 0

Woodland 3 Lee/Mattanawcook Academy 0

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.

In Aroostook County you can vote for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week HERE