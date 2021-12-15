Old Town Girls Beat Presque Isle 48-25 [STATS]
The Old Town Girls Basketball Team defeated Presque Isle 48-25 on Tuesday, December 14th at Mackenzie Gymnasium in Old Town.
Old Town rushed out to a 15-3 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 34-10 at the Half. The Coyotes led 45-17 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Old Town was led by Saige Evans who had a game-high 27 points. Madelyn Emerson had 11 points. The Coyotes were 3-6 from the free throw line. Old Town sank 3 3-pointers, all by Madelyn Emerson.
Presque Isle was led by Faith Sjoberg with 9 points. Anna Jeandreau had 8 points. The Wildcats were 8-12 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers on the night. Sjoberg had 2 of the 3's for Presque Isle with Kailyn Gilmour sinking the other.
Old Town is now 2-0 and will play at Hermon on Thursday, December 16th at 7 p.m.
The Wildcats are 0-1 and will play host to John Bapst on Saturday, December 18th at 3 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Presque Isle Girls
|3
|7
|7
|8
|25
|Old Town Coyote Girls
|15
|19
|11
|3
|48
Box Score
Presque Isle
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|10
|Kailynn Gilmour
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|12
|Faith Sjoberg
|1
|9
|3
|1
|2
|1
|3
|14
|Jorja Maynard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Anna Jeandreau
|1
|8
|2
|2
|0
|4
|4
|22
|Myah Bragdon
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Courtney Kane
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|30
|Sadie LaPointe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|Grace O’Connell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Mia Casavant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Lexi Morningstar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rossalyn Buck
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|25
|7
|4
|3
|8
|12
Old Town
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Maddy Arsenault
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Madelyn Emerson
|1
|11
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|10
|Lexi Thibodeau
|1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Haylie Madden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Makayla Emerson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Kilee Bradeen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Saige Evans
|1
|27
|13
|13
|0
|1
|2
|24
|Logan Gardner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Gabrielle Cody
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Alexis Degrasse
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Sydney Loring
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|TOTALS
|1
|48
|21
|18
|3
|3
|6
