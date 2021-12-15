Old Town Girls Beat Presque Isle 48-25 [STATS]

The Old Town Girls Basketball Team defeated Presque Isle 48-25 on Tuesday, December 14th at Mackenzie Gymnasium in Old Town.

Old Town rushed out to a 15-3 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 34-10 at the Half. The Coyotes led 45-17 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Old Town was led by Saige Evans who had a game-high 27 points. Madelyn Emerson had 11 points. The Coyotes were 3-6 from the free throw line. Old Town sank 3 3-pointers, all by Madelyn Emerson.

Presque Isle was led by Faith Sjoberg with 9 points. Anna Jeandreau had 8 points. The Wildcats were 8-12 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers on the night. Sjoberg had 2 of the 3's for Presque Isle with Kailyn Gilmour sinking the other.

Old Town is now 2-0 and will play at Hermon on Thursday, December 16th at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats are 0-1 and will play host to John Bapst on Saturday, December 18th at 3 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Presque Isle Girls377825
Old Town Coyote Girls151911348

Box Score

Presque Isle

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Kailynn Gilmour1310100
12Faith Sjoberg1931213
14Jorja Maynard1000000
20Anna Jeandreau1822044
22Myah Bragdon1211000
24Courtney Kane1200023
30Sadie LaPointe1100012
32Grace O’Connell1000000
34Mia Casavant1000000
42Lexi Morningstar1000000
44Rossalyn Buck1000000
TOTALS125743812

Old Town

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Maddy Arsenault1100012
4Madelyn Emerson11141300
10Lexi Thibodeau1633000
12Haylie Madden1000000
14Makayla Emerson1000000
20Kilee Bradeen1000000
22Saige Evans1271313012
24Logan Gardner1000000
30Gabrielle Cody1000000
32Alexis Degrasse1000000
40Sydney Loring1311012
TOTALS1482118336

