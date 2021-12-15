Old Town Girls Beat Presque Isle 48-25 [STATS]

The Old Town Girls Basketball Team defeated Presque Isle 48-25 on Tuesday, December 14th at Mackenzie Gymnasium in Old Town.

Old Town rushed out to a 15-3 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 34-10 at the Half. The Coyotes led 45-17 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Old Town was led by Saige Evans who had a game-high 27 points. Madelyn Emerson had 11 points. The Coyotes were 3-6 from the free throw line. Old Town sank 3 3-pointers, all by Madelyn Emerson.

Presque Isle was led by Faith Sjoberg with 9 points. Anna Jeandreau had 8 points. The Wildcats were 8-12 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers on the night. Sjoberg had 2 of the 3's for Presque Isle with Kailyn Gilmour sinking the other.

Old Town is now 2-0 and will play at Hermon on Thursday, December 16th at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats are 0-1 and will play host to John Bapst on Saturday, December 18th at 3 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Presque Isle Girls 3 7 7 8 25 Old Town Coyote Girls 15 19 11 3 48

Box Score

Presque Isle

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Kailynn Gilmour 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 12 Faith Sjoberg 1 9 3 1 2 1 3 14 Jorja Maynard 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Anna Jeandreau 1 8 2 2 0 4 4 22 Myah Bragdon 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 24 Courtney Kane 1 2 0 0 0 2 3 30 Sadie LaPointe 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 32 Grace O’Connell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Mia Casavant 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Lexi Morningstar 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Rossalyn Buck 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 25 7 4 3 8 12

Old Town

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Maddy Arsenault 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 4 Madelyn Emerson 1 11 4 1 3 0 0 10 Lexi Thibodeau 1 6 3 3 0 0 0 12 Haylie Madden 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Makayla Emerson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Kilee Bradeen 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Saige Evans 1 27 13 13 0 1 2 24 Logan Gardner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Gabrielle Cody 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Alexis Degrasse 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Sydney Loring 1 3 1 1 0 1 2 TOTALS 1 48 21 18 3 3 6

