The top-seeded Old Town Girls Basketball Team beat Houlton 61-34 on Wednesday morning, February 22nd in the Class B North semifinals and will now play Ellsworth in the Regional Final on Saturday afternoon.

Old Town led 17-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 33-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 48-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Old Town was placed by Saige Evans and Gabrielle Cody with 16 points. Mackayla Emerson had 12 points. Taylor Loring, Logan Gardner and Gabrielle Cody each had a 3-pointer. The Coyotes were a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line.

Houlton was led by Gabby Gentle and Danni Espenscheid with 7 points each. Drew Warman, Emma Swallow and Espenscheid each had a 3-pointer. The Shiretowners were a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line.

Houlton's season comes to a close with a 11-10 record.

Old Town advances to the North Regional Finals on Saturday, February 25th at 2 p.m. against #3 Ellsworth.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Houlton Girls 8 10 12 4 34 Old Town Girls 17 16 15 13 61

Box Score

Houlton

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Macy Cram 0 - - - - Amelia Callnan 3 - - 3 3 Leah Swallow 2 1 - - - Mylee Sylvia 0 - - - - Gabby Gentle 7 3 - 1 1 Drew Warman 5 1 1 - - Danni Espenscheid 7 2 1 - - Emma Swallow 6 1 1 1 1 Kaitlyn Kenney 2 1 - - - Lily Brewer 0 - - - - Camille Callnan 0 - - - - Payton Collins 0 - - - - Tori Ervin 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 34 10 3 5 5

Old Town

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Taylor Madden 0 - - - - Taylor Loring 6 1 1 1 1 Lexi Thibodeau 0 - - - - Haylie Madden 0 - - - - Makayla Emerson 12 5 - 2 2 Eliabeth Magoon 0 - - - - Saige Evans 16 7 - 2 2 Alexis Degrasse 2 1 - - - Logan Gardner 5 1 1 - - Gabrielle Cody 16 5 1 3 3 Danica Brown 2 1 - - - Karina Dumond 2 1 - - - Izabella Damboise 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 61 22 3 8 8