Hits were hard to come by on Friday afternoon as the Old Town Coyotes nipped the Bangor Rams 2-0 in a pitcher's duel.

Haley Sirois was dominant in the circle for the Coyotes, as she struck out 12, and didn't walk a batter. She allowed just 2 hits, facing just 23 batters to pick up the win.

Emma Tripp was the tough-luck loser for Bangor. The sophomore allowed just 4 hits, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Sophie Lynch had Bangor's 2 hits, including a double.

Natalie Fournier leading off, had 2 hits for the Coyotes. Sirois helped herself at the plate, with a double driving in both runs for Old Town. Molly Albert had a single. Fournier stole 2 bases and Albert had 1 stolen base.

Old Town is now 5-3 on the season. They will host John Bapst on Tuesday, May 20th at 4:30

Bangor is now 6-2. They will travel to Edward Little, weather permitting on Saturday, May 17th at 11 a.m.

