Old Town-Orono Twins Beat Belfast Gale Force Builders 13-3 in Senior Legion Baseball

The Old Town-Orono Twins picked up their 1st win of the summer season, beating the Belfast Gale Force Builders 13-3 at Bordick Park at Hampden Academy on Wednesday, June 19th. The game was stopped after 5 innings because of the 10-run rule.

Julian Duty picked up the win, pitching a 5-inning complete game. He allowed 5 hits and 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 6 and walked 3.

Duty helped himself at the plate, going 3-4,with a double and scoring 3 times. Jack Mason batting leadoff was 3-4 with a triple.

Alex McCannell (3 RBIs), Cole Payne (2 RBIs), and Daniel England (3 RBIs) each had 2 hits. Owen Harper, Michael Garland and Anthony Crisafulli each had a single.

Old Town-Orono stole 6 bases, led by Julian Duty, with 3 stolen bases.

Curtis Littlefield started for the Gale House Builders. He pitched 4.0 innings allowing 12 hits and 10 runs, 8 of which ere earned. He struck out 2 and walked 3. Aiden Davis pitched part of the 5th inning until the game was called. He allowed 3 hits and 3 runs, walking 1 in 2/3 of an inning.

Walker Herich, Jospeh Parker, Gary Gale, Aiden Davis and Hayden Brimer singled for the Gale House Builders.

Old Town-Orono is now 1-2. They will host the Bangor Comrades on Monday, June 24th at 7 p.m. at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

The Gale Force Builders are 0-3. They will play the Trenton Acadians on Tuesday, June 25th at 5:30 p.m. at Bucksport High School.