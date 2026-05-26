Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Monday, May 25th

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

Cape Elizabeth 11 Freeport 0

Dirigo 6 Mt. Abram 3

Messalonskee 10 Brunswick 7

Winthrop 11 Lisbon 10

Softball

Dirigo 6 Mountain Valley 2

Freeport 19 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 2

Lisbon 16 Winthrop/Kents Hill 0

Messalonskee 10 Brunswick 0

Spruce Mountain 10 Maranacook 0

Girls Tennis

Brunswick 5 Mt. Ararat 0

Calais 4 Dexter 1

Calais 3 Dexter 0

Hampden Academy 3 Edward Little 2

Yarmouth 5 Cape Elizabeth 0

Boys Tennis

Brunswick 3 Mt. Ararat 2

Calais 3 Dexter 2

Dexter 3 Calais 2

Hampden Academy 3 Edward Little 2

Messalonskee 5 Skowhegan 0

Winthrop 4 Hall-Dale 1

Yarmouth 5 Cape Elizabeth 0

Girls Lacrosse

Oxford Hills 13 Hampden Academy/Brewer/GSA/Hermon 4

Boys Lacrosse

Gardiner 20 Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 8

Maranacook/Winthrop 21 Erskine Academy 11

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