Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 25
Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Monday, May 25th
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!
Baseball
- Cape Elizabeth 11 Freeport 0
- Dirigo 6 Mt. Abram 3
- Messalonskee 10 Brunswick 7
- Winthrop 11 Lisbon 10
Softball
- Dirigo 6 Mountain Valley 2
- Freeport 19 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 2
- Lisbon 16 Winthrop/Kents Hill 0
- Messalonskee 10 Brunswick 0
- Spruce Mountain 10 Maranacook 0
Girls Tennis
- Brunswick 5 Mt. Ararat 0
- Calais 4 Dexter 1
- Calais 3 Dexter 0
- Hampden Academy 3 Edward Little 2
- Yarmouth 5 Cape Elizabeth 0
Boys Tennis
- Brunswick 3 Mt. Ararat 2
- Calais 3 Dexter 2
- Dexter 3 Calais 2
- Hampden Academy 3 Edward Little 2
- Messalonskee 5 Skowhegan 0
- Winthrop 4 Hall-Dale 1
- Yarmouth 5 Cape Elizabeth 0
Girls Lacrosse
- Oxford Hills 13 Hampden Academy/Brewer/GSA/Hermon 4
Boys Lacrosse
- Gardiner 20 Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 8
- Maranacook/Winthrop 21 Erskine Academy 11
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