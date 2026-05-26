Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores &#8211; May 25

Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 25

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on  Monday, May 25th

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

  • Cape Elizabeth 11 Freeport 0
  • Dirigo 6 Mt. Abram 3
  • Messalonskee 10 Brunswick 7
  • Winthrop 11 Lisbon 10

Softball

  • Dirigo 6 Mountain Valley 2
  • Freeport 19 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 2
  • Lisbon 16 Winthrop/Kents Hill 0
  • Messalonskee 10 Brunswick 0
  • Spruce Mountain 10 Maranacook 0

Girls Tennis

  • Brunswick 5 Mt. Ararat 0
  • Calais 4 Dexter 1
  • Calais 3 Dexter 0
  • Hampden Academy 3 Edward Little 2
  • Yarmouth 5 Cape Elizabeth 0

Boys Tennis

  • Brunswick 3 Mt. Ararat 2
  • Calais 3 Dexter 2
  • Dexter 3 Calais 2
  • Hampden Academy 3 Edward Little 2
  • Messalonskee 5 Skowhegan 0
  • Winthrop 4 Hall-Dale 1
  • Yarmouth 5 Cape Elizabeth 0

Girls Lacrosse

  • Oxford Hills 13 Hampden Academy/Brewer/GSA/Hermon 4

Boys Lacrosse

  • Gardiner 20 Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 8
  • Maranacook/Winthrop 21 Erskine Academy 11
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Categories: High School Baseball, High School Lacrosse, High School Softball, High School Sports, High School Tennis

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