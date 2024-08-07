Old Town-Orono Twins Eliminate Downeast Captains Post 8 12-5 in State Junior Legion Tournament

The Old Town-Orono Twins eliminated the Downeast Captains from Cherryfield 12-5 on Tuesday, August 6th in the State Junior Legion Tournament.

Old Town-Orono had 2 big innings, scoring 3 runs in the bottom of the 3rd and 6 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Calum Bryant picked up the win for the Twins. He went 5.1 innings allowing 7 hits and 5 runs, striking out 2 and walking 3. Ethan Closson pitched the final 1.2 innings, striking out and walking 2.

Caleb Tidwell went 2-3 with a double at the plate, driving in 4 runs. Blaze Morris was 3-4 driving in 2 runs. Owen Wilson was 2-4 at the plate, driving in 3 runs. Closson was 2-5 leading off. Kason Bagley had a double. Jack Brawn, Carter Osnoe, Michael Carroll and Isaac Depew each singled for Old Town-Orono.

McKade Robertson started on the mound for the Downeast Captains and went 3.0 innings allowing 8 hits and 6 runs, striking out 2 and walking 3. Mickey Fitzsimmons pitched the final 3 innings allowing 6 hits and 6 runs, striking out 4.

McKade Robertson was 2-4 at the plate. Ryder Fenton, Brody Robertson, Miles Worcester, Chaz Willey and Max Worcester each singled for the team from Cherryfield.

Old Town-Orono will now take on the Trenton Acadians at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7th. They will need to beat them, to force a winner-take-all game at 7:30 p.m.

Both Old Town-Orono and the Trenton Acadians are assured of a spot in the New England Junior Legion Tournament that will be held at Mansfield Stadium this weekend.