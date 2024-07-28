Old Town-Orono Twins Fall to Skowhegan 5-1 in State Senior Legion Tournament

Despite outhitting Skowhegan 7-4, the Old Town-Orono Twins fell to Skowhegan in the opening round of the State Senior Legion Baseball Tournament at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Sunday, July 28th.

Jordan Craft started on the mound for Old Town-0rono pitching 5.1 innings allowing 4 hits and 5 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 3 and walked 7. Cole Payne pitched the final 2/3 of an inning.

At the plate Jack Mason was 3-4 leading off for the Twins. He had a pair of doubles. Owen Harper was 2-2 with a double and run batted in. Julia Duty and Anthony Crisafulli each had a single. Mason and Harper each had a stolen base.

For Skowhegan Noah McMahon went 6.2 innings allowing 7 hits and 1 run. He struck out 13 and walked 2. JJ Aubin pitched the last third of an inning and struck out the final batter.

Brendan Dunlap was 2-2 with a double and drove in a run. Jackson Hight had a double and drove in a run. Fisher Tewksbury had a single and drove in 2 runs.

Old Town-Orono now will play the 36ers on Sunday afternoon, with the loser being eliminated. Skowhegan will play Quirk Motor City Sunday evening in the winner's bracket.