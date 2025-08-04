The Old Town-Orono Twins walked-off the Trenton Acadians Junior Legion Team 8-7, in 8 innings on Sunday night, August 3rd in the Maine State Junior Legion Tournament at Mansfield Stadium.

The game was tied 5-5 after 3 innings and Trenton scored 2 runs in the top of the 5th inning before Old Town-Orono scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th to tie the game.

Old Town-Orono had the bases loaded in the bottom of the 7th with a chance to win the game, and Trenton had the bases loaded in the top of the 8th with a chance to take the lead.

Cayden Campagna hit a sacrifice fly with 1 out to right field to score Carter Osnoe with the game-winning run.

Alex Bean started on the mound for Old Town-Orono. He went 4.2 innings, allowing 5 hits and 7 runs, striking out 7 and walking 4. Owen Wilson followed in relief pitching 2.0 innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out 2 and walking 1. Jack McPherson picked up the win, pitching the final 1.1 innings, allowing 1 hit and striking out 1.

Mason Ellington started on the mound for the Acadians. He went 1.2 innings and allowed 3 hits and 5 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 3 and walked 4. Spencer Young pitched 5.1 innings in relief, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, striking out 5 and walking 7. Brayden Sekulitch took the loss, retiring 2 and walking 1.

Old Town-Orono committed 7 errors, while the Acadians committed 1 error.

Young had 2 hits and drove in a run for Trenton. Evan Haskell had a pair of singles. Joey Beal had a double and drove in a run. Brayden Sekulich had a single and drove in a run. Mason Ellington and Coleman Welch each had a single for the Acadians

Trenton swiped 7 bases in the game, with Welch stealing 2 bags and Sekulich, Haskell, Beal, Ellington and Young each stealing 1 base.

For the Twins, Carter Osnoe was 2-3 with 3 runs batted in. Cayden Campagna was 2-4 with a run batted in. Jack McPherson had a double, driving in 2 runs. Alex Bean and Carson Stanley each had a single.

Old Town-Orono swiped 5 bases with Bean, Aiden Sucy, Campagna, Carson Stanley and Michael Carroll each stealing 1 base.

The Acadians will now take on the Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Junior Flyers on Monday afternoon, August 4th in an elimination game.

The Old Town-Orono Twins will play the Capital Area Junior Legion Team Monday night, August 4th at 7:30.

Both games will take place at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

