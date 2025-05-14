Haley Sirois 1-hit the Orono Red Riots as the Coyotes beat Orono 8-0 on Tuesday, May 13th in Old Town.

Sirois struck out 12 and didn't walk a batter, facing just 22 batters, 1 over the minimum.

At the plate Molly Albert was 2-4 driving in 2 runs for Old Town. Natalie Fournier was 2-4, with a double, scoring 3 runs. Ava Brasslett, Brianna Trimm, Alyse Sapiel and Lindsay Mockler each singled.

Old Town swiped 5 bases, with Rand, Sirois, Mocker, Fournier and Grace Madden each having a stolen base.

For Orono Jillian Severance was in the circle. She allowed the 8 runs, 3 of which were earned, striking out 12 and walking 1. She had the Red Riots lone hit.

Old Town is 3-3. They will host John Bapst on Thursday, May 15th at 4:30.

Orono is 4-4. They will host GSA on Wednesday, May 14th at 4:30

